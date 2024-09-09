‘She’s been FOUND!’: Reddit’s years-long ‘Celebrity Number 6’ fabric mystery has finally been solved

Who knew fabric could bring about such drama?

For four years, the Internet—nay, mankind—has been flabbergasted by the identity of the mysterious “Celebrity Number 6.” Who?! What?! I’ll explain.

Celebrity Number 6: behind the mysterious lore

In 2020, a user posted an image on Reddit of some fabric made in 2008 featuring a variety of celebrities from the time, including Jessica Alba, Travis Kimmel, Ian Somerhalder, and Orlando Bloom.

Each celebrity on the pattern was assigned a number by Internet users, and the identity of every single one of the celebrities on the fabric has since been solved, down to the source photograph the fabric was based on, save for one: the notorious “Celebrity Number 6.”

Celebrity Number Six is the unidentified person on this fabric purchased in Finland a decade ago. No one can ID him/her. There have been possibilities but no exact photo. pic.twitter.com/LpMU36wkBB — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) January 2, 2024

Who was this woman? What was her backstory? Is she even real? How’d she end up next to megastars Josh Holloway and Adriana Lima?

♬ original sound – kahn @notkahnjunior everything i found was probably talked about on reddit already but i was too overwhelmed to go through it all so sorry in advance #celebritynumbersix

Well, extensive and intense sleuthing on the topic has filled a dedicated subreddit with clues, research, and, obviously, memes.

#greenscreen ♬ original sound – Piper ZY @piperzy Who is Celebrity Number Six? Note: is not an exhaustive video at all, I came straight from Reddit to discuss it and the known facts and many theories are compiled there. Lost media truly drives me insane. Adding to this, another thing that drives me insane is sometimes what gains traction or stays in our minds relative to other things. Last night this video got so many views on the other platform, so many more than all of the videos I’ve made on donation efforts combined, so I’m using this chance in case this has the same reach to direct inclined viewers to my📝to see what’s happening right now for one law student who has lost his housing and the chance to finish his degree. #celebritynumbersix

It also was a popular topic in the Unsolved Mysteries subreddit. Would anyone ever solve the identity of this mystery celebrity?

Celebrity Number 6’s identity revealed

The answer is yes–yesterday, in fact. For that is when Reddit user IndigoRoom reported their recent discovery. A few days ago, someone on Reddit mentioned the name Leticia Sardá alongside a cover of the magazine Tendencias Womannº162 featuring a woman who very closely resembles Celebrity Number 6.

"Celebrity number six" was finally found. Fuck yeah. Long live the hunt for Lost Media. pic.twitter.com/HvR5XYgAN9 — Jen🏳️‍⚧️ (@EstradioI) September 8, 2024

The photographer of that magazine shoot, and indeed perhaps the photo used in the fabric, Leandre Escorsell, was identified and contacted. When asked about the shoot, Escorsell confirmed that this was, in fact, Leticia Sardá and he did take her photo for that shoot. “I don’t know who used this image, without authorization, I think…, to use it on fabric,” he continued.

FOUND MEDIA: Celebrity #6 refers to an online mystery about an unidentified celebrity found on a curtain fabric. After a lengthy search, the celebrity was finally identified as Spanish model Leticia Sardá. pic.twitter.com/m5nvd7ZPmt — blameitonjorge (@blameitonjorge) September 9, 2024

Escorsell replied with the exact image they were discussing, and the mystery was solved. Celebrity Number 6 is Spanish model Leticia Sardá.

Thus, the book is closed and those who dedicated so much time to the case have to move on.

Of course, that’s no easy task when you’ve become so emotionally invested in your quest. It can become your whole identity:

As someone who has been lowkey obssessed with the Celebrity Number Six mystery for a WHILE, I can't believe it! She's been found! Now what am I gonna do with my life??? https://t.co/meuFC2wHYG — Helen Shang 🎃 (@helenshang) September 8, 2024

However, it’s a heartwarming testament to what the internet can achieve when it works together. Good work, all! Now, get back to shitposting, you rascals!’

