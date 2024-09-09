Katy Perry’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ appearance gets memed

Katy Perry’s Call Her Daddy podcast interview has divided folks on the internet, as she discussed the reasoning behind hiring Dr. Luke to produce her new feminist album, 143. Not only that, she divulged a rather NSFW act she will do as her ‘love language’ for her partner Orlando Bloom doing the dishes.

Netizens did what they do best and flooded social media with memes about the interview.

History behind the Katy Perry Call Her Daddy interview controversy

The recent sit-down interview that Katy Perry did with Call Her Daddy was the first time the singer spoke out about the controversy surrounding her return to making music after her four-year break.

Her first single, “Woman’s World,” didn’t get the reception that she had anticipated after folks discovered that the now-infamous Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, was credited as a producer on the project.

Dr. Luke is known for the decade-long court case after singer Kesha filed a lawsuit in 2014 against him. As of June 22nd, 2024, the singer and producer released a joint statement that they had reached a settlement out of court, and according to the New York Times, “No criminal charges were ever filed in the case.”

During Katy Perry’s interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer said, “Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with, but the reality is it comes from me. The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis. And he was one of the people to help facilitate all that.”

Perry went on to add that her new music has her “feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman” and “That’s where I’m speaking from. And so I created all of this with several different collaborators, people I’ve collaborated with from the past, from ‘Teenage Dream’ era, all of that.”

Katy Perry Call Her Daddy Dr. Luke memes

Folks online didn’t think Katy Perry’s explanation on the Call Her Daddy podcast actually gave a good reason for her collaboration with Dr. Luke, and they posted how they felt she swerved to avoid the topic in meme format.

Call her daddy: why did you work with Dr Luke?



Katy Perry: pic.twitter.com/fnOiCyzS22 — C (@ch4rlzt0n) September 5, 2024

Call her daddy: why did you work with Dr Luke



Katy Perry: pic.twitter.com/EkLWtpYlNQ — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) September 5, 2024

Katy Perry Call Her Daddy dishwashing memes

The other meme that has come out of Katy Perry’s Call Her Daddy interview is more risqué.

When Alex Cooper asked an innocuous question about her love language, the 13-time Grammy award winner divulged what she’ll do if her partner cleans up the kitchen and does the dishes.

Coupled with her marriage to actor Orlando Bloom, the internet had a field day creating memes about it. They especially went wild after the beloved actor cheekily responded to the statement on one of Perry’s Instagram posts.

Face of a man who forgot to do the dishes https://t.co/k9PbCocxi7 — BFW (@wazzak23) September 7, 2024 @TaylorRieger/X

There was even one person who referenced the viral Hawk Tuah meme.

More Katy Perry ‘Call Her Daddy’ meme examples

Katy Perry on Call Her Daddy talking about Dr Luke producing Woman’s World is very this lolol https://t.co/zSiktLeyZ7 pic.twitter.com/Ene77xvdBQ — 👋🏻 (@Ohanthonio) September 4, 2024

Some folks took the Saturday Night Live route of turning her interview into a sketch comedy video on TikTok.

While others made references to classic memes, like the Sad Ant With a Bindle meme.

Call her daddy: “Why did you work with a sexual abuser?”



Katy Perry: “I created it. I’m a mother! I literally created another life with brain and heart!”

pic.twitter.com/BUYWD21qva — mizge (@mihailo____) September 4, 2024 @QteeFoxx/X

Call Her Daddy: Katy, so why did you work with Dr Luke?



Katy Perry: pic.twitter.com/1AD0qqdpBY — kenny jones (@relientkenny) September 5, 2024

Call Her Daddy: So Katy why did you work with Dr L*ke?



Katy Perry: pic.twitter.com/tVlYfVR2mU — Justin Blew 🪩 (@jayblew) September 4, 2024

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.