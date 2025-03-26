Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A relationship test that went viral that asks whether your partner is a cowboy, samurai, or pirate , how extremely widespread “leaked” audio of JD Vance bashing Elon Musk isn’t real , an explainer of the backlash to Snow White , and how TikTok is keeping small businesses alive .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you about some new film discourse playing out online.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

But what does this even mean? Well, creators have started to break down the trend and explain what each label means for a man.

In the “leaked” audio, a voice alleged to belong to Vance can be heard complaining that, despite being from South Africa, Musk has taken an outsized role in the U.S. government.

Was the Snow White remake doomed by controversy? Here’s why everyone’s mad.

The bank was about to evict her juice bar. Then one TikTok creator walked in the door.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans already have passionate thoughts about Chris Evans vs. Pedro Pascal in upcoming film ‘Materialists’

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🍫 This woman’s Hershey’s chocolate bar was a different color than she expected. “Um, can I eat this?” she said upon opening it.

💸 With talk of changes to the Department of Education, a woman is urging federal student loan borrowers to download their loan records before it’s too late.

🛒 Walmart shopping can get chaotic—crowded aisles, packed shelves, and long checkout lines. With so much going on, it’s easy for things to get misplaced, including shopping carts. But if that happens, who’s responsible?

🍝 This man says he makes $300 a night by selling frozen beef lasagna from his kitchen.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes).

📝 Question of the Day

DO YOU WANT TO SEE ‘SNOW WHITE’?

🔥 Hot on the Dot

Here was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

➤‘She was going to make herself a cup of tea’: Woman heats up water in the microwave. Then she has to make a trip to the eye doctor

