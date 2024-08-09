‘The resale market is crazy’: Crumbl Cookies customer catches resellers making a profit off the cookies

They say all publicity is good publicity, but Crumbl hasn’t been having a great time on TikTok recently. Allegations of undercooking or serving straight-up raw cookies have plagued the bakery outlet, along with misinformation over whether Crumbl gives away unsold cookies at the end of the day (they don’t, and please stop asking).

But the most nefarious rumor to hit the bakery is that people are buying Crumbl cookies to resell them. And ElWeroReactss (@elwerojavyofficial) is convinced he just found a reseller.

In the clip, which has amassed 482,300 views, the TikToker showed two people at the Crumbl counter who seemed to be having an intense conversation with the Crumbl employee.

“That’s a reseller in Crumbl Cookies,” he said, while the customers continued to speak inaudibly. “What is going on?”

Viewers are confused

Viewers were equally confused at the discovery, with one writing, “Reselling cookies is crazy.”

Another queried, “How can you resale crumble cookies if they are already so highly priced?”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

How widespread is Crumbl reselling?

In the comments section, numerous TikTok users also claimed that Crumbl resellers mainly operated in Mexico, where there isn’t a Crumbl store.

“I just seen a post for these cookies in Mexicali!!!” one claimed. “$110 pesos each cookie!! plus $30 pesos for delivery.” While a second commenter alleged that they saw Crumbl cookies being sold for “$800 pesos or more.”

An advertising Facebook page for Rio Grande Valley also sparked further suspicion after sharing a post showing a handwritten sign on a Crumbl shop window. The sign, which is written in both Spanish and English, says that buyers can only buy two boxes, and will no longer be selling empty boxes.

“Crumbl Cookies locations have begun implementing limits on the number of cookie boxes customers can purchase,” the accompanying post reads. “This decision comes in response to customers from Mexico buying in bulk to resell, including purchasing empty boxes to sell cookies individually. Local customers are pleased with this measure, as it has helped manage the previously excessive wait times.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Crumbl via email.

