Right-wingers online were quick to take jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris for appearing to have a dry throat at the start of her first debate against former President Donald Trump.

“Kottonmouth Kamala,” quipped one critic.

“Does she have cottonmouth?” echoed another user on X.

Others mocked the sound of her voice, with one right-wing influencer posting: “SOMEONE TELL HER TO STOP SMACKING HER LIPS INTO THE MIC. GET HER A DRINK”

“Where is her joy – there’s no joy! Just drymouth!” he added in a separate post.

“Kamala’s voice is SHAKING,” commented another right-winger. “She’s nervous Can’t control her saliva Sad!”

Replied one person: “Not presidential at all.”

Other social media users took lower blows at Harris’ voice, with one person joking that “Kamala’s voice sounds like mine when asking a girl to prom in 9th grade.”

One person made a vulgar reference to Harris’ relationship ex-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown—a relationship that has been frequently targeted by conservative critics due to the fact that Brown was 31 years her senior and was married at the time (though Brown and his wife had been separated for 13 years).

“I didn’t know Kamala’s mouth was capable of being so dry,” the X user wrote, alongside an old image of Harris and Brown together.

Other Harris critics took similar vulgar digs regarding Harris’ throat—the latest in the slew of sexist attacks she has faced since stepping into the Democratic nominee role.

