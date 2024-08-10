‘I am now using it at a safe distance’: Woman issues space heater and heated blanket warning after getting rare disease 

An esthetician on TIkTok has caused alarm as she shared how using a space heater resulted in a severe rash.

On July 2, a video by Sarah Maxwell (@maxandwell_) went viral, amassing over 607,000 views as of Friday, when she shared her experience with toasted skin syndrome.

“This is a PSA to anyone that uses hot water bottles, heat sources like a space heater, […] heated mattress, or heated blanket. You have to be careful that you don’t give yourself your erythema ab igne, also known as toasted skin syndrome.”

What is ab igne?

According to WebMD, Erythema Ab Igne is fairly uncommon, and specifically “likely to affect people who regularly use heating pads for chronic pain or who work near heat sources.”

Maxwell explains that she learned her lesson too late. “I accidentally gave this to myself, which is very ironic considering I’m an aesthetician who’s crazy about sun exposure and wearing sunscreen and keeping my skin protected.”

The esthetician explained that she works in a studio in Canada, and uses a space heater given the cold conditions. After using the space heater frequently, she realized that the leg nearest to the heater developed a rash.

WebMD clarified that the rash does not always come from one use with a heating source. The medical website said the rash “can come from weeks or years of repeated exposures.”

How common is this?

One commenter shared a similar experience. “I had it really bad on my legs. It finally left after 4 months once I stopped using my space heater.”

Another commenter echoed this sentiment. “I got this from using a heating pad on my stomach during [my] menstrual phase… I used to sleep with it on,” wrote another. “Lesson learned!”

Maxwell elaborated on how she made this realization. “It almost looks like a laced kind of spotted blotchy pink rash. At first, I didn’t know what it was and then as it worsened. I realized it was from the space heater and I was actually toasting my skin while giving people facials, helping them with their skin.”

She clarified that the rash can go away, but that it often has lasting effects. “It does go away usually when you eliminate that heat source. […]Sometimes it can take months, sometimes it can take years […], and sometimes it doesn’t go away at all.”

According to WebMD, “mild rashes will usually go away on their own within a few months, although it sometimes can take years.”

