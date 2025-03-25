Newsletter: 🖼️ 😡 Trump’s portrait meltdown

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Trump being triggered by a portrait in Colorado, a man’s Uber getting pulled over by police for not having a license, why recession memes exploded after Klarna and DoorDash announced a partnership, and while millennial prom dresses are causing discourse.
After that, we’ve got another edition of our viral recipe column “Cooked” from our Assistant Managing Editor Eilish.
Trump rages over ‘distorted’ self-portrait in Colorado—that his supporters paid for
President Donald Trump is fuming over a portrait of himself in Colorado’s Capitol building that he says was “purposefully distorted.”
‘Nah, not really’: Man’s Uber gets pulled over by police. Then tells the officers that he doesn’t have a license
Can you work as an Uber driver without a driver’s license? One viral video has the internet debating whether this driver is a genius or a scammer.
‘Defaulting on a burrito loan’: Klarna x DoorDash deal triggers recession memes—20 of the best
DoorDash’s new partnership with Klarna offers buy-now-pay-later options for food deliveries, sparking widespread memes and discussions online.
Millennials are sharing retro photos of their prom dresses—and being dragged on social media by Gen Z
Prom season is coming, so discourse has begun.
By Eilish O’Sullivan
Associate Managing Editor
Game changer: I tried cinnamon rolls the traditional way. Then I made them in my waffle maker
Cooked is a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you don't have to.
