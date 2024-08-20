Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A Lyft customer jumping out of a moving car after alleging that a driver tried to kidnap her , an influencer who looks like former Republican presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy duping MAGA heads , an exclusive report about DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison joining TikTok , and an Amazon driver who quit mid-delivery and abandoned their van .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you about Wisconsin ballot measures that got memed.

A Lyft passenger alleges that her driver tried to kidnap her , leading her to jump from the moving car and sustaining injuries to her head.

An influencer went to a rally for former President Donald Trump in Bozeman, Montana dressed as Vivek Ramaswamy—and MAGA heads fell for the prank .

Harrison will be sharing a behind the scenes look at this week’s DNC.

Recently, an Amazon delivery driver filmed himself quitting his job mid-shift —abandoning his van in the process.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘I’m 33 with a masters degree and I was like ‘uhhh”: GOP-backed confusing Wisconsin ballot measure gets meme’d

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her "Digital Democracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👻 A woman got tricked by a ghost kitchen after ordering confetti cake on Uber Eats. It’s a rising consumer concern.

💄 Over the past few years, Walmart has been ramping up its anti-shoplifting measures. But one shopper thinks it has gone too far with its new policies after having to pay in the makeup aisle.

☎️ Should you give your number out at the register for rewards programs? A woman says no after an unsettling experience she once had .

💸 When you hand over your security deposit to your landlord, you hold on to the hope that you’ll get that money back, especially if you know you’re a good tenant. But it’s not guaranteed, at least not without a fight .

🍽️ A server was dismayed by the state of the table when three patrons left the restaurant at the end of the meal. But for people who weighed in on the video she created , the server suddenly became the main character in the worst way possible.

🚗 In a viral video, a woman shared a universal car fob trick for rolling down all automatic windows at once.

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The internet is lively on how Blake Lively is handling the It Ends With Us press.

🎶 Now Playing: “Infatuation” by Black Hibiscus 🎶