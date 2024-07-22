‘Everyone in the comments with different car brands was saying it works’: Woman shares universal fob trick for rolling down all automatic windows at once

The internet is full of tips and tricks for car owners.

For example, one user recently revealed her method for quickly cooling down your car on a hot day. Another revealed how a common household product can help make your windows and windshield water-repellent.

While there are a wide variety of car hacks around the internet, one has captured TikTok’s attention in recent months: the ability to roll down one’s windows with nothing more than their key fob. Now, another internet user has attempted this trick, and the results surprised her.

How to roll down your windows with your key fob

In a video with over 1.6 million views, TikTok user Emma (@emmarosejean1) attempts the recent trend of making all your windows roll down using only your key fob, an idea she says she discovered through TikTok.

“I am sitting in my car watching TikTok, as one does, and I came across a video that was someone saying that, if you hit your unlock button on your car twice and then hold it down, it’ll roll down all of your windows,” she starts.

“I’m, like, i’m fascinated by stupid s*** like this, and everyone in the comments with different car brands was saying it works, so i’m gonna get out and try it,” she continues.

Emma then gets out of her car and follows the suggested method of hitting her unlock button twice, then holding the button down. After she does this, all of the car’s windows roll down, much to her surprise.

“That might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” she states. “I need to read my car’s manual.”

Why do cars have this feature?

Writing for The Autopian, author Lewin Day explains why this feature could be beneficial to car owners, especially during the warm, summer months.

“If your car has this feature, it’s a great way to cool down your car before you get in on a hot day,” Day says. “Often, the air inside can be well above ambient temperatures. Dropping the windows to ventilate the interior can be of great help in the summer.”

Additionally, Day reveals that many cars also have ways to close the windows.

“The opposite usually works too. Simply hold down the lock button, and the power windows all wind themselves up,” Day shares. “This feature is particularly useful if you’ve shut off the car and started to walk away, only to realize a passenger left one of the windows open.”

In the comments section, users revealed their own experiences utilizing this simple key fob trick.

“I used to sell Hondas and this was like my go to for show and tell during the summer,” recalled a user.

“Yeah, this is how I found out my Toyota Camry DOES have automatic start,” added another.

“My husband and I found this out on accident because we came outside and all his windows were down and it had rained!” exclaimed a third.

“I’ve NEVER needed this but also want to try immediately,” stated a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emma via TikTok direct message.

