‘I’m walking home’: Amazon driver quits mid-delivery, abandons van

Recently, an Amazon delivery driver filmed himself quitting his job mid-shift—abandoning his van in the process.

The TikTok video, which was posted by TikTok user @trehollywood on Aug. 3, shows the driver in his work uniform walking down a street. He declares: “I quit. I left the van, y’all. I left the [expletive] van and got out and I’m walking home. [Expletive] that job.”

Accompanying the video is a text overlay emphasizing, “It feels so good too.” The driver’s video has accumulated over 1 million views since its posting. In the comments section, other delivery drivers shared their own issues with Amazon.

One user remarked, “They put too much pressure on drivers to deliver too many packages in a short period of time.”

Another commenter expressed solidarity. They shared, “I don’t blame you bro. when I worked for Amazon Delivery, I did the same thing.”

“I think about doing this every day. 3 years later I’m still here. good for you,” one more wrote.

However, not all commenters supported the driver’s decision. One viewer expressed concern for the customers. They wrote, “I’m all about walking out, but I’d have to at least deliver the rest of the truck before I ditched. how many people aren’t getting packages they might need?”

Escalating tensions between Amazon and its delivery workforce

This viral video comes during a time of escalating tensions between Amazon and its delivery workforce. According to a recent CNN article, “More than 15,000 Amazon contract drivers filed arbitration claims against the e-commerce giant…alleging Amazon classified them as independent contractors instead of employees with minimum wage and overtime rights.”

This isn’t just a labor classification issue—it’s also a matter of liability. According to reporting from BuzzFeed News, Amazon’s use of contractors allows the company to sidestep responsibility for crashes involving its delivery drivers.

Amazon is not new to disputes over working conditions and allegations of unrealistic expectations placed on its workers. One of the most notorious controversies involves reports of workers being prohibited from taking bathroom breaks due to time constraints set by the company.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @trehollywood via TikTok comment and to Amazon via their press email.

