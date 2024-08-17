EXCLUSIVE: DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison joins TikTok—and welcomes strong feedback

In the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’ massive virality, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, is kicking off his own TikTok efforts.

Harris rode a huge wave of online popularity after President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed her for president, primarily thanks to TikTok: Remixes of her famous quotes went mega-viral on the app and her team harnessed that energy with meme-able content of Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Today, Harrison posted his first video on his newly minted TikTok account, @HarrisonJaime, just as the Democratic National Convention is launching this coming week.

In the video, Harrison showed the Convention’s stage at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and the podium that speakers will use at the event.

“That’s where Kamala Harris will be speaking in just a few days,” Harrison said. “We’re making history!”

Per a spokesperson for Harrison, the account will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Convention and after, showing the Party’s journey from nominating Harris and Walz to Election Day. Harrison wants to make the Committee’s work accessible to “a new audience” of voters who use TikTok but may not be exposed to the convention otherwise.

“Voters are getting news and information from more diverse sources than ever before,” Harrison told the Daily Dot. “As a Party, we have to meet them where they’re at.”

At the Convention, Harrison plans to post frequently. That strategy coincides with the DNC’s new “creator credentials,” similar to press credentials, through which the Party invited influencers to attend the Convention and share content sans censorship or Party interference.

Harrison hopes to show the public what it’s like when all the Democratic “Avengers” are together, his nickname for Democrats in office, the Party’s “joy,” and how DNC volunteers contribute to the Convention’s success. And the comment sections on his videos will be open: Harrison’s spokesperson told the Daily Dot that the TikTok account isn’t a propaganda operation and will welcome discussion from viewers.

But the conversation may not be as welcoming as the Committee wants: Biden’s TikTok account, which Harris’ team has taken over and rebranded as @KamalaHQ, received copious critical comments about Rafah, a Palestinian city that Israel attacked after categorizing it as a safe place for civilians to take refuge, and U.S. aid to Israel. Biden staunchly supports Israel and continues to greenlight billions in aid to it. Since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, Israeli military offensives have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians.

Harrison’s joining TikTok—and Harris’s success on it—also come months after Biden signed a TikTok ban into law. If TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t sell the app before April 2025, it will become illegal for internet services to host TikTok in the U.S.

But, while the app is still legal in the country, Harrison knows people will still use it and plans to reach voters through it. TikTok currently has over a billion active users.

“The American people deserve to see the process of democracy,” Harrison told the Daily Dot. “I look forward to sharing the joy and enthusiasm central to our historic presidential campaign with even more voters.”

