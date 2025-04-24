‘No wonder I felt dizzy’: Man drinks can of Dunkin’ coffee while working on a car. Then he takes a closer look at the can

In theory, a refreshing iced coffee while you work on your car sounds like the perfect treat. However, TikToker Leo (@too_tall_leo) found that his Dunkin’ drink had a little extra kick, and he was shocked when he found out what it was.

The 13-second clip, which has amassed 396,500 views, features Leo showing his iced coffee can to the camera. The can, emblazoned with Dunkin’ branding and colors, had lettering that read, “Dunkin’ Spiked, Original Iced Coffee.”

“Aw, [expletive],” he said, zooming in on the 6% ABV on the can. “That’s the problem right there.”

“They ain’t got no [expletive] Obama fluid in here,” he added, throwing the can on the floor.

Via Snapchat captions, Leo also said, “No wonder I was dizzy. I thought it was regular iced coffee.”

Leo didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Viewers were amused

In the comments section, viewers were deeply amused at the mix-up, with dozens of them commenting laughing emoji. Others expressed their shock, with one saying, “WHAT THIS EXISTS???”

“I would absolutely [expletive] myself,” another added.

A third wrote, “Whoever created these was going through some [expletive] cuz WTF.”

While a fourth quipped, “Stimulant with a depressant, great combo.”

What is Dunkin’ Spiked?

Dunkin’ Spiked, which is essentially iced coffee mixed with alcohol, has been around since August 2023. It comes in six flavors. As previously reported by The Daily Dot, the beverages were the subject of ridicule and memes when first released.

However, since then, it’s become a very popular drink, with Dunkin’ even expanding its distribution by 15 states, making it available in 28 states altogether.

At the time, Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’, said in a press release, “We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin’ drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand.”

He added, “We’ve been working hard to meet that demand and are starting the year strong by doubling our retail footprint across the country. Serving the enthusiastic appetite of our 21+ fans was a priority and this expansion is the next step, with exciting new product developments to come later this year.”

Dunkin’ didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

