‘Did everyone know?’: People are just finding out the real reason Diet Coke is ‘zero calories’

People are fiercely divided about whether zero-calorie sodas are delicious or disgusting, but most people don’t even know how a diet drink gets categorized as zero calories.

Soda usually gets its bad reputation because of how high in sugar it is. So some associate diet and zero-calorie beverages with being relatively “healthier.” After all, to the general public, it seems like a more flavorful seltzer water.

“Except that the truth is a little more complicated than just the absence of calories and sugar,” Men’s Health reported.

Woman realizes something about Diet Coke

In a viral video with more than 850,000 views, content creator Nikole Rojas (@nnikolerojas) shares what to her was a shocking discovery.

“Did everyone know that a diet soda is considered zero calories because your body can’t metabolize the product?” Nikole shares.

“Therefore, if nothing is being processed, then it counts as zero calories. What chapter was this?” she adds.

Diet soda is among the most popular category of fizzy drinks, making up a third of the soft drink market in 2023, according to Grand View Research.

People tend to prefer the sugary alternative due to their perception that it is healthier and can help with weight management. However, experts are divided on the health effects.

How is diet soda flavored?

Diet soda gets its sweetness from artificial sweeteners like aspartame and Splenda.

Artificial sweeteners can be anywhere from 200 to 600 times sweeter than table sugar, Men’s Health reported.

How does artificial sweetener not have calories?

Artificial sweeteners have no calories because they technically aren’t broken down by the body, so they aren’t able to be classified as calories, Scientific American reported.

While it tastes like sugar, the body doesn’t metabolize it in the same way. So it also does not provide your body energy like sugar does.

Some experts warn that regularly consuming artificial sweeteners messes with your palate to the point that you start craving foods and beverages that are sweeter and sweeter.

“I wonder if there’s any cookies that we don’t metabolize,” the top comment read.

“Girl I don’t question the magic I just get my little dr.pepper zero,” a person said.

“I’m trying to be healthy, I’ll deal with this later,” another added.

“Every day I wake up and immediately crack open a diet Dr Pepper, I wish I was joking,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rojas for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Coca-Cola via email.

