‘Why is it beatboxing?’: Man sits in driver’s seat of Subaru. Why do his speakers sound like that?

If your car sounds anything like this, then this might be your sign to upgrade your speaker system.

What’s a car ride without some accompanying sounds, whether it’s your go-to podcast or blasting your favorite songs? Speakers are an essential part of any vehicle.

Subaru speakers gone bad

Subaru owner Filippo Sbroggio poked fun at what he says his speaker sounds like when it’s turned all the way up. His video has nearly half a million views.

Fair warning: The sound might grate your ears.

In the video, Sbroggio has his phone connected to his car to play Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Too Many Nights.”

The words are barely understandable. And it’s giving off an all-base sound.

Sbroggio covers his face in disappointment and disbelief. Seems he’ll either have to drive in silence or face the terrible, morphed sounds coming from the speaker.

“I swear it gets worse…” he wrote in the caption.

Turns out he was faking it—kinda

The song Sbroggio was playing is actually paused throughout the video. Instead, the audio comes from this video by creator Emma Larsen (@emma.jstout).

In the video, Larsedn shares how bad the audio quality is when you use a Bluetooth transmitter to connect music from your phone to your car.

The sound has gone viral, with more than 2,000 posts featuring it. It’s largely kicked off a trend of people showing off their bad car speaker systems.

It’s unclear if Sbroggio’s speakers actually have sound issues, but what we know for sure is that they don’t sound like the audio in the video.

Is this a common Subaru problem?

While Subarus are known for their reliability, their audio systems can be hit or miss.

Common issues range from “minor glitches, like static interference, to major issues like complete sound failure,” Empire Subaru reported.

Here are other common issues, according to a car shop:

No sound coming out: This tends to be because the speakers wear out over time, causing blown-out speakers, there are loose or disconnected wires, or the audio control system is faulty.

This tends to be because the speakers wear out over time, causing blown-out speakers, there are loose or disconnected wires, or the audio control system is faulty. Bad sound quality or distortion: This often happens because the amplifier is malfunctioning or needs replacement, the audio system parts are mismatched, or there’s interference from nearby devices.

This often happens because the amplifier is malfunctioning or needs replacement, the audio system parts are mismatched, or there’s interference from nearby devices. Bluetooth connectivity: There tend to be pairing issues that require you to reset both devices, or the Bluetooth signal might not be strong enough.

“Why is it beatboxing,” the top comment read.

“Idk what’s wrong with your subaru but mines a 2019 crosstrek and I loveeee my speakers they’re harman kardon,” a person suggested.

“That’s your Subaru, you blew your speakers it’s not the car,” a commenter claimed.

“Nah cause the Crosstrek Sport with the HK upgrade- my volume will be at 10 and the whole car shakes from how loud it is,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sbroggio for comment via email and TikTok direct message and Subaru via email.

