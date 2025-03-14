Featured Video

A woman sharing a terrifying stalking experience at the gym, Trump being mocked for the promise of new alcohol tariffs being "great" for non-existent U.S. champagne, why Y3K fashion is rising, and a woman revealing the real reason restaurants give you free chips and salsa.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

It's time to take our weekly news quiz!

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Fitness influencer Fiona Daisy Mae shared her story of being aggressively stalked in her neighborhood and specifically, at the gym—by a follower who was tracking her via her own online activity.

President Donald Trump is getting mocked by critics after declaring that new tariffs on imported champagne will be great for “Champagne businesses in the U.S.”

The Y2K fashion trend—known for its pink, bedazzled, and nostalgic aesthetic—has finally faded and its futuristic counterpart, Y3K fashion, is taking over.

🍴 THE MORE YOU KNOW

‘They’re not doing it to be nice’: Woman reveals the real reason restaurants give you free chips and salsa

Undoubtedly, one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is the free appetizers. But what if there is a science behind it?

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a Scrolling In The Deep shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHAT VIRAL THEORY IS CAUSING PEOPLE TO MISS THEIR FLIGHTS AT AIRPORTS?

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The Aldi customer who shared the store’s insane return policy

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🥤 A man recently went viral for sharing the trials and tribulations he went through to open a smart Samsung refrigerator and get himself a soda.

🍽️ Chaos broke out at a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant after a worker quit.

🍳 One woman took to the platform to share a bizarre surprise she found in her sister’s scrambled eggs.

🛒 A Costco shopper is shouting out Costco Next, a little-known membership perk that she calls a total “game changer.”

👃 Have you been using Flonase wrong your entire life?

🖥️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

🎶 Now Playing: “Why Do I Cry” by Margo Guryan 🎶

