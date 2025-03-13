Y3K fashion is rising—here’s why Gen Z is dressing like the world is ending

The Y2K fashion trend—known for its pink, bedazzled, and nostalgic aesthetic—has finally faded and its futuristic counterpart, Y3K fashion, is taking over. Y3K is a sci-fi-inspired fashion trend that blends futurism, digital anxiety, and cyberpunk elements. As the world becomes more influenced by social media, AI, VR, and digital avatars, this aesthetic reflects both excitement and unease about the future. Unlike retro-focused trends, Y3K fashion imagines a world 1,000 years ahead.

What is Y3K fashion? The futuristic aesthetic taking over TikTok and K-pop

Y2K refers to the second millennium, so, by that logic, Y3K is an abbreviation for the year 3000. (Yes, like the Jonas Brothers song). Y3K is very similar to the Y2K aesthetic as it was originally conceived. The lavish miniskirts and velour tracksuits Y2K style is technically known as the McBling aesthetic. The real Y2K trend, or Y2K futurism, is more concerned with looking to the future for fashion inspiration.

So what does Y3K fashion look like in practice? Here’s a quick breakdown:

Cool-tone color palette: Clothes and makeup in blue, green, purple, and silver are the bread and butter of this aesthetic. Bonus points if you flaunt star or outer space patterns.

Here are a few examples:

Where does Y3K come from, and who’s wearing it?

Y3K has been popularized throughout Asia in recent years. While it’s often attributed to Japan, it’s also a dominating style on the Chinese app Xiaohongshu (or RedNote), where Gen Z influencers can be seen playing around with its Cyborg-inspired elements. Y3K is also prevalent throughout K-pop, most notably touted by the girl group aespa in music videos like “Supernova.”

Blackpink’s Lisa also put the style front and center in her “Rockstar” music video.

But music isn’t the only industry to get the Y3K makeover. If you search “Y3K” on TikTok or YouTube, you’ll find that it’s a go-to theme in the Roblox dress-up game Dress to Impress.

It’s not just the outfits themselves that are Y3K. The idea of having an online avatar represent you is also very Y3K — as well as of the moment. According to Pinterest’s 2025 trend report, the “Player One” aesthetic, which is basically the idea of customizing your digital persona, is officially in this year.

Y3K fashion vs. Y2K: What’s the difference?

It’s easy to dismiss Y3K as a bootleg version of Y2K, but it is on the rise for a topical reason. There’s more to it than just looking cool. One of the first trend forecasters to put Y3K on the mainstream radar was TikTok user @cinnagal, who posted this primer on the aesthetic.

“The style is inspired by the recent shift in reality that we’ve all felt because of the rise of social media, Photoshop, and AI,” the creator explained. “In response to this shift, Japanese brands started to satirize the ‘near future’ or digital world.”

“Satirize” is the key word here, and it suggests a less optimistic outlook about the future of technology. The term “Y2K” itself came from “Y2K scare,” which captures the fear of computers not registering the year 2000 and consequently collapsing all systems based on computer engineering. In its own way, Y3K also conveys concern for what the future holds when we overly rely on technology. But this concern isn’t only economical — it’s also psychological and environmental.

The dystopian influence on Y3K fashion: cyberpunk, AI, and digital anxiety

It’s no secret that online users have become increasingly wary of technology’s negative effects. There’s anxiety over the lack of critical thinking due to the convenience of AI, which is now being used for style recommendations and designs. There are also ongoing discussions about the loneliness epidemic brought on by the lack of genuine connections on social media and body dysmorphia triggered by highly edited online images.

Besides changing us on a psychological level, technology can shape our material world. Tech companies have been criticized for the major carbon footprint left behind by energy-intensive data centers and the creation of electronic devices. It’s no coincidence that Y3K often imagines the future with impressive technological advances but impoverished conditions.

Y3K can be much grungier than traditional Y2K. If you think about it, its sporty and utilitarian clothes are perfect for navigating a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate crises. Along with bright blues and shiny metal textures, there are murkier shades of brown and gray — aespa’s “Armageddon” music video offers a prime example of this.

It’s also worth considering the metallic components themselves, which include armor-like designs and spike-covered accessories. Pieces like baggy jeans, chain belts, and chunky boots could also be practical for navigating life after an apocalypse.

Do we have any control as the robots take over? It would seem like we do. At the end of the day, the Y3K aesthetic is all about playful human styling and agency in a world where technology rapidly changes every aspect of not only fashion but life itself.

