‘They’re not doing it to be nice’: Woman reveals the real reason restaurants give you free chips and salsa

Undoubtedly, one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is the free appetizers. But what if there is a science behind it? That’s the question Sheradon (@sheradon.shares) poses as she eats chips and salsa in a viral TikTok.

“Want to know why restaurants give away free chips and salsa?” she asks. “They’re not doing it to be nice. They do it because they know what happens to your body when you eat it first.”

She shares, “They know that by spiking your blood sugar at the beginning of your meal, you’re going to feel hungry by the time you’re done with your entree, you’re going to eat more and not feel satisfied. If you want to outsmart this system and protect your health, start with fiber and protein first.”

However, commenters were skeptical of this theory.

“We might just be giving the restaurant a little too much scientific intellectual credit,” one wrote. “They don’t have a medical R&D team gaming our biology.”

“I assure you no Mexican restaurant knows or cares about this science,” another added.

While a third noted, “It’s hospitality and culture, not some calculated move to spike your blood sugar. Do you hear yourself? Just eat the chips and salsa, lady.”

The video has amassed 1.2 million views. Sheradon didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Why do restaurants give you free chips and salsa?

While there’s no real science behind restaurants serving chips and salsa, there does appear to be some truth to what Sheradon is saying. According to a Food Republic article, “Restaurants usually provide free starters to meet customers’ expectations and remain competitive.”

The article then goes on to explain that the “basket of chips and dip is the perfect opportunity for a restaurant’s waitstaff to upsell you on other items, especially drinks.” It notes that the “salty, starchy, and spicy combo of corn tortilla chips and picante salsa makes you feel thirsty,” and adds that “while there’s no direct profit to be made by giving you these for free, the establishment is counting on your party purchasing beverages.”

According to this article, chips and salsa also serve to “whet your appetite” and cause you to order more food than initially planned. And finally, FoodRepublic states that it’s good practice in hospitality to give free chips and salsa while waiting for your order.



