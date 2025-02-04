‘It requires a monthly subscription’: Man tries to get in Smart Samsung Fridge for a Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper. There’s just one problem

A man recently went viral for sharing the trials and tribulations he went through to open a smart Samsung refrigerator and get himself a soda.

Musician Rotundo (@rotundo) uploaded the hilarious video of himself trying to retrieve a Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper from a fridge that proved to be too smart for him to operate.

“I’m trying to get one of these Dr. Peppers, and this thing just opens,” he says, pointing at the drink through the see-through door.

The door then opens, but Rotundo cannot access the drinks. He tries to get to the enclosed drinks in the door but simply cannot get it to open.

“Dude I’ve tried this like 47 times, this is getting me hot. How do you get in here?” he asks, extremely frustrated.

At the end of the video, he asks someone for help.

Viewers are amused but need answers

Commenters were extremely entertained by Rotunda’s dilemma. Many also shared their own frustrating, yet amusing, experiences with smart fridges.

“Those are display items only,” one person joked, while a second laughed that “it requires a monthly subscription.”

“I’m too poor to understand either,” another said.

“One of my friends has a smart fridge and it wouldn’t let me get water because it wasn’t connected to WiFi,” someone else shared.

“If I have to watch YouTube tutorial to be able to get into my fridge with full access I don’t want it nor do I need it,” a fourth opined.

Many users wanted to know if Rotunda was able to figure out the smart fridge.

“Not me going to see an update did you ever get it?” one person asked.

“Standby, I’m currently bringing it peace offerings,” Rotunda responded.

How to open a Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerator?

The fridge that Rotundo struggles with in his video appears to be a Samsung Bespoke smart fridge with the “door within door” feature. This allows people to access frequently used items without opening the entire fridge. According to the product specifications, this feature minimizes air loss and keeps food fresher for longer.

These fridges also have an auto-open feature. This lets owners open the refrigerator easily, even if their hands are full. The door sensor opens the door with a simple touch, and people can easily put in or retrieve items.

In a follow-up video, Rotundo reveals that he finally got the fridge to open. The trick was that he had to place his hand on the door sensor toward the center of the door instead of the corner. Once he did this, the first door easily opened, revealing the Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rotunda via Instagram direct message, and to Samsung via email.

