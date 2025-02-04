‘I cannot make this up’: Customer gets pineapple chunks in her eggs without asking. Then the server tells her this

TikToker Spring (@primaveracollection) took to the platform to share a bizarre surprise she found in her sister’s scrambled eggs.

Featured Video

What did she find?

“I can’t make this up, guys,” she says to the camera. “They gave my sister pineapple in her scrambled eggs. Like, cooked in!”

She then shows the eggs in question. At first glance, they look like regular scrambled eggs, but as she zooms in, her sister starts picking through the eggs, pulling out chunks of pineapple.

Advertisement

Spring explains that when they told the server about the mix-up, her response was, “Did you not read the menu?”

In the caption of the video, Spring writes, “No more fighting over pizza. We need to band together and fight whoever invented this.”

The viral video has 581,500 views and hundreds of comments.

The clip sparked a lot of discourse, with viewers sharing mixed opinions. Some took the restaurant’s side.

Advertisement

“I mean, if it’s on the menu, then the chef is right, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good combination. I love pineapple but would never eat it with eggs,” one viewer argued.

Others disagreed. “Usually when people order scrambled eggs, pineapple isn’t even on the table,” one commenter said.

Another added, “Who even eats eggs with pineapple mixed in? No one would even expect that on a breakfast menu.”

“Why would you have to read the menu for scrambled eggs?!? Like they think this is normal?” another agreed.

Advertisement

Many viewers were curious about the menu details

“Does the menu say there’s pineapple in the eggs?” one asked. Spring responded, “No. It said pineapple with banana pancakes.”

Another viewer questioned, “Well, did she read the menu?” Spring replied, “The menu had a comma, which means the pineapple should’ve been separate from the eggs.”

Advertisement

Some users pointed out that pineapple in eggs is fairly common in Hawaii, especially in dishes like Hawaiian Scrambled Eggs, which typically feature eggs, cheese, ham, tomatoes, and pineapple.

“One of my friends is from Hawaii and that’s pretty normal there. Hawaiian restaurant or breakfast theme?” one viewer asked. Spring responded, “It was a Swedish cafe…”

Some viewers even defended the combination, saying it could work with the right ingredients.

“It’s actually good with ham and cheese added in… don’t knock it ’til you try it,” one viewer said.

Advertisement

“I’ve had pineapple in eggs with ham. It was some Hawaiian style. It was fine,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Spring via TikTok comment for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.