‘I have never been told this’: Woman says you’ve been using Flonase wrong your entire life. Here’s how to use it correctly, according to an expert

There are a lot of everyday tasks that seem self-explanatory, but really aren’t.

Featured Video

Taking medication is one of those tasks. According to a 2012 study, 75% of Americans have trouble taking their medication as directed. A 2017 Washington Post article notes that, from 2000 to 2012, the number of calls to poison control centers about medication error-related issues more than doubled.

The reasons for these problems vary. In some cases, a doctor may have misprescribed a medication. In others, the medication itself may require the taker to perform an action they may not understand or be capable of doing, such as injecting themselves with it.

However, this isn’t just the case with prescription medication. Even over-the-counter products can be misused, as one woman recently shared in a video with over 3.2 million views.

Advertisement

Are you using Flonase wrong?

In her video, TikTok user Amber Guttilla (@amber.guttilla) explains that, during a recent trip to the doctor, she learned that she’s been using Flonase wrong “for 30 years.”

“If you’ve been taking this, shoving it up your nose, and then inhaling deeply to make sure that it really sinks in, you are also doing it wrong,” she states.

According to Guttilla, she was speaking with her doctor about allergies when he recommended Flonase.

Advertisement

“He specifically said, ‘Do you know how to use it?’” Guttilla recalls. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ And he was like, ‘Are you sure?’”

The doctor then sent Guttilla a video showing the proper way to use the medication. It revealed that she had been using it wrong the whole time.

According to Guttilla, the correct way to use Flonase is to first “prime” it, i.e. make sure that the medication is coming out of it.

Then, one must pull the section of their cheek away from their nose on the side in which they plan to insert the Flonase. Once they’ve done that, they must place the injector tool into their nose “kind of aim[ing] for the corner of your eye.”

Advertisement

From there, one is supposed to shoot it into their nose and “lightly inhale.”

“Do not suck it back up because then all you’re doing is putting it in the back of your throat,” Guttilla concludes.

Is this correct?

For context, Flonase is the branded name for a medication called Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray.

Advertisement

In a video posted to Flonase US’ YouTube channel, Guttilla’s directions appear to be correct, though she omitted some details.

For example, Flonase recommends gently blowing your nose before using their product. Additionally, after spraying the product into your nose and lightly inhaling, the company suggests exhaling through your mouth rather than your nose for maximum efficacy.

‘If you taste it…’

In the comments section, users offered further advice about how to use the product.

Advertisement

“You shouldn’t taste it. if you taste it then you did it wrong,” wrote a user.

“32 years. I just started working at a clinic and finally a laryngologist told me how to apply it. She even said to use the opposite hand for each nostril,” offered another.

“Found out I’ve been using my inhaler wrong for 20 years,” stated a third. “lol the more you know.”

The Daily Dot reached out to GSK, manufacturers of Flonase, via email, and Guttilla via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.