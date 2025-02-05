‘I got Gucci and Givenchy’: Woman exposes little-known Costco membership perk. Here’s how to take advantage of it

A Costco shopper is shouting out Costco Next, a little-known membership perk that she calls a total “game changer.”

“If you’re a Costco member and you don’t know what Costco Next is, you are wasting your membership,” Jacqueline (@classicjaq) tells viewers in a video that’s been viewed over 847,300 times.

What is Costco Next?

Costco partners with various retailers to allow members to purchase items directly from their websites at Costco prices. If you have a Costco membership, you can delve deeper into what brands take part in this via the website or the Costco app.

Once you’ve found a retailer you’re interested in, you’ll be redirected to a version of their website that has Costco prices. When you check out, it will be directly from that retailer rather than through Costco, as Jacqueline explains in another video.

“Costco Next is partnerships that Costco has on everything from caskets to SUP boards to dog leashes,” she says. “It’s a game changer if you’re into Korean skincare. I get the skincare brands that I love for a fraction of the price.”

In another follow-up, Jacqueline compares the prices of several skincare products that can be purchased through this program vs their usual prices, sometimes coming up with a 50% markdown.

“The deals are so good that my Costco membership pretty much pays for itself after ordering one time,” she claims.

Other Costco tips?

Many people in Jacqueline’s comments were hearing about Costco Next for the first time. But whether they had taken advantage of this portion of their membership or not, her video prompted viewers to share other unexpected deals they had gotten from Costco beyond the usual buying food in bulk.

“People sleep on so many amazing things costco offers mostly because a lack of marketing and their not great website,” one commenter wrote. “Luxury items are one example. Costco has a LOT of them online.”

“Also any time you need to rent a car… Costco is always significantly cheaper thru Costco travel!!” said another.

“Sidenote, if you wear glasses then costco is epic,” a third chimed in. “I got Gucci and Givenchy glasses for 1/3 the price of local place.”

One viewer noted that they “have Costco for the gas,” while another claimed they were able to get homeowner’s insurance through Costco for $1,000 less per year than any place else they looked.

“I always tell people – ‘from cradle to grave, Costco’s got ya covered!’” wrote a further commenter. “They’re the greatest.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jacqueline via TikTok comment.



