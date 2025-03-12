Woman shares her terrifying stalking experience at the gym: ‘I literally haven’t left my house’

While TikTok might seem like a safe space to share one’s life events, interests and opinions, one woman’s story is a chilling reminder to think twice about what you disclose online. Recently, fitness influencer Fiona Daisy Mae shared her story of being aggressively stalked in her neighborhood and specifically, at the gym—by a follower who was tracking her via her own online activity.

“Gym stalker” story goes viral

On March 6, 2025, @fionamaefit posted a video that was different from her usual fitness and lifestyle content. Mae captioned the video, “always be cautious of everything. You never know who’s watching you or viewing your stuff. It’s genuinely a scary world we live in and I’ve spent so much time being naive about it until this happened.”

@fionamaefit i really debated not telling anyone this because i’m still scared. but at the same time there are so many people on social media posting at their gym/areas around them. always be cautious of everything. you never know who’s watching you or viewing your stuff. it’s genuinely a scary world we live in and i’ve spent so much time being nieve about it until this happened. ♬ original sound – fiona daisy mae

Mae also told viewers in the video that this TikTok is for “anyone who posts on social media at all.” She then warned those watching that “you should always be smart about your surroundings: what you’re posting, what you’re doing, 24/7. You always hear about crazy stories but you never think it’s going to happen to you until it does.”

@fionamaefit details her stalking story

Tearfully, Mae then recounted the recent events that transpired in her life, beginning with gym staff notifying the creator that she had a gift at the front desk—a rose and a note. At first, Mae thought it was flattering, thinking the gift was from a kind fan. But when she looked more closely at the note, realizing that it was “a little bit sketchy.”

A close-up of the note revealed some unsettling content. This includes, “air can only be inhaled when she’s there, water tastes better when she’s there,” and “every minute counts when you find the right person.”

When she went home, Mae looked the note’s author up on social media, Mae realized he’d been following her on Snapchat. Then, she discovered a Snapchat story on his main page communicating that he was waiting for Mae inside her own gym’s bathroom.

Terrified, Mae looked up the account’s communication with her. The individual’s most recent message notified her he was outside of the gym while she was inside, but earlier messages show the individual in her neighborhood giving neighbors’ roses, showing up to Mae’s gym, and waiting in the gym parking lot for her.

After screenshotting everything, Mae blocked the user but he made a new account, added her on it, and told her he was “driving around town going crazy” because she had blocked him.

“I literally haven’t left my house,” she said. Eventually she called the police, and after giving a detailed statement to the authorities, Mae still felt incredibly uneasy. “I really didn’t know that was going to happen.” She said. “I want to spread awareness about this kind of stuff…it’s genuinely scary. You literally never know.”

Social media reacts: “That’s actually terrifying”

The video garnered 1.1 million views and 124,000 likes. Over 1,2000 comments empathizing with Mae’s traumatizing situation and giving her advice on how to stay safe. “Being stalked literally changes you.” Read one comment. “That’s actually terrifying” read another.

“Time to change gyms for your own safety,” one suggested. Another read, “normalize not using our full government names on social media.”

Others shared instances of stalking by way of their own social media presence, illustrating how prevalent and easy it is for stalkers to gain access and information to a person’s life. “Ashley (bestdressed) is someone who genuinely posted a video in front of a window, and someone found her apartment and left flowers,” one comment read. “She moved.”

“As someone who got robbed from a stalker, ladies, please be careful,” warned another.

Mae responded to the comments, thanking viewers for their support. “I’m definitely going to get protection in some sort and already changed all of my routines,” she added.

“A vastly underreported crime”

According to Safehome.org, cyberstalking is a vastly underreported crime. It’s mostly experienced by women, and is also currently more common than traditional (in-person) stalking.

As many as 7.5 million people experience cyberstalking each year, 80% of which are tracked using technology, while 67% are stalked in person. Many instances—including the horrifying case of Fiona Daisy Mae—include both types of stalking, and nearly always result in substantial emotional distress, if not more serious consequences.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fionamaefit via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

