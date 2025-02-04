‘This is 100% valid response to working there’: Texas Roadhouse server quits. Then he does this before he leaves

Chaos broke out at a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant after a worker quit.

Based on a TikTok video uploaded by user Soggy.Biscuitz (@soggy.biscuitz), the worker made sure his absence would be noticed.

Allegedly, he cut the lines to the soda machine before leaving.

“POV the one time a guy quit roadhouse by cutting the coke lines,” an on-screen caption read.

What happened?

In the clip, a bunch of workers wearing Texas Roadhouse uniforms stand around the restaurant’s kitchen, looking puzzled.

“Like, what is actually happening today?” a worker asked.

In another shot, a woman who appears to be a manager explained to the police what went down.

She said she left a message for the worker after her call was sent to voicemail.

The out-of-service soda machine definitely appeared to cause a major disruption.

The TikTok user who uploaded the video claimed the company previously instructed her to delete it.

“They made me remove it last time,” she wrote in the caption. “Oh well. It really happened.”

Texas Roadhouse content often goes viral

Many have shared tips and hacks for saving big while dining at the establishment. One woman racked up hundreds of thousands of views for sharing a hack about how to make the restaurant’s free bread rolls even tastier.

However, there are instances when disgruntled workers take to the platform to vent their frustrations.

In the video’s comments section, some who claimed to be former workers at the establishment validated the worker’s disruptive act.

“Used to work at a texas roadhouse this is 100% valid response to working there,” user James wrote.

Another viewer reported a similar incident at another restaurant.

“I work at outback and one time someone got fired and went a[nd] turned the gas off on a SATURDAY night,” user Krista Ree’anne said.

“I heard of a chef quitting mid shift and ‘Salted the line.’ he went down the line with an open salt container and dumped salt in everything,” user jbighorse commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to user Soggy.Biscuitz by TikTok comment and direct message and to Texas Roadhouse by email for comment.

