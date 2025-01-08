Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A MAGA fan’s car fail on a livestream going viral, a dumpster diver showing off what they found behind Barnes & Noble , an app under fire for its AI using “racist language,” and a woman issuing a warning why you shouldn’t update the TikTok app.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🚘 FAIL

MAGA fan crashes car on live stream right after claiming God cleared the roads for him

A video of a Trump supporter crashing his car while paying tribute to Jan. 6 went viral— because he was live streaming while driving .

Sometimes, the best deal you can find from a retailer isn’t in-store —it’s behind the store, in the dumpsters.

Fable is in hot water after the book club app’s AI feature advised one user who read mostly Black authors in 2024 to read more works by white authors .

Are users now locked into the TikTok automatic watermark?

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Ludacris fans descend on X to defend the rapper’s legacy

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛍️ Temu is a marketplace that offers buyers cheap goods shipped directly to their doors from independent sellers. However, sometimes, that low cost comes at a price .

☕ In a viral video, a Starbucks barista scolded customers over this common ordering practice .

👜 A woman took a Coach purse to the store to get it customized. Then a worker intervened .

💸 Uber Eats has come under fire for allegedly raising an order total at checkout , with a video from a customer drawing more than 10.8 million views on TikTok.

🎬 Chronically offline Nicole Kidman reinforced her grass-touching designation after making it clear that she doesn’t know about the popular X account Pop Crave .

🎮 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Give him an Oscar for this 😂😂😂

🎶 Now Playing: “Southern Hospitality” by Ludacris ft. Pharrell 🎶