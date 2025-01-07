A video of a Trump supporter crashing his car while paying tribute to Jan. 6 went viral—because he was live streaming while driving.

Featured Video

Trump supporter crashes his car while speeding in the snow, screaming about Trump, and blasting “maga music”. He was livestreaming WHILE DRIVING 💀 pic.twitter.com/uOinMINwa2 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) January 6, 2025

In the video, the driver is joined by two women in the car. Speaking to a live stream on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the driver says, “You know what, me, personally, I’m already at the Capitol. I’m already yelling on my bullhorn, I’ve already got my flag up in the air.”

The driver then plays the song “YMCA”—a rallying cry for voters President-elect Donald Trump voters this election—changing the lyrics to chant “MAGA” instead.

Advertisement

As he continues driving, the driver remarks “Look at these roads, man, look at these roads. God has cleared a path for us today.”

Subsequently, the video shows a view of the road, cleared in the wake of a snow storm, and then, a few moments later, the car skids and hits the median barrier separating traffic.

In the aftermath of the crash, the Village People continue to play. As the passengers recover, they continue to say “We’re done,” in reference to the car no longer being able to move.

The driver, believed to be Adorian Lazar, is thought to be related to Samuel Lazar, a Jan. 6 attendee who was sentenced in secret after an FBI investigation.

Advertisement

Samuel Lazar admitted to assaulting officers with chemical spray and using a bullhorn to urge protestors to steal law enforcement’s guns.

He subsequently received a reduced sentence for cooperation with the government on other cases related to Jan. 6.

The incident was compared to another crash involving Trump supporters. In June 2023, a duo crashed the bus they used to sell pro-Trump merchandise, which was covered with pro-Trump flags and posters, into street signs and utility poles in New York City.

Online, left-wingers joked about the crash as being “karmic” and “a sign from God” against Trump supporters.

Advertisement

One X user wrote, “‘God has cleared a path for us today’ *crashes* I think he is misinterpreting the signals God is sending him.”

Another reacted, “So God voted for Kamala?”

“Take away his license Driving While Maga,” another user responded on X.

Others, however, were more sympathetic, with one user reacting, “I’m glad they were okay, lol, but ‘God cleared a path for us’ aged pretty badly within a matter of minutes.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



