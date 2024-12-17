‘A literal fire hazard’: Starbucks barista scolds customers over this common ordering practice

From staring at baristas while they prepare orders to not waiting long enough before picking up a mobile order, many Starbucks customers do things that, unbeknownst to them, deeply annoy baristas. A Starbucks barista recently went viral for blasting customers who ask for their food items, namely the Crispy Grilled Cheese, double toasted.

The barista, @baristacado on TikTok, explains how this order customization is a “literal fire hazard.” In her TikTok, she prepares the double-toasted Crispy Grilled Cheese. She pops the grilled cheese into the rapid cook oven for double the time.

When the barista opens the oven, smoke fills the air. Grease is also pouring out of the sandwich. The content creator refers to the grease as “lava” due to how hot it is.

The Daily Dot reached out to @baristacado via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Starbucks via press email.

Starbucks employees weigh in

The TikToker’s video has amassed 3.5 million views. Many workers resonated with it, sharing that they have been personally victimized by the grilled cheese’s hot grease.

“I have a scar on my hand from the grease that comes off of those things,” one viewer commented.

“I got a burn from the grilled cheese lava once and i can still see where 2 years later,” another revealed.

Customers defend themselves

Some customers defended their preferences to have the sandwich double toasted. And they say it’s because the sandwich doesn’t evenly heat through.

“It’s because it be ice cold in the middle,” one shared.

“We like it double toasted because if not, it’s cold in the middle. I believe Starbucks can afford better working ovens,” another agreed.

In the Starbucks subreddit, another customer had the same complaint. “What’s the secret to getting properly cooked food?” they asked. “Seem every time I dare eat something from Starbucks it’s cold to almost frozen. What do I have to do to get a properly cooked food item? Is there a secret phrase I need to say?”

The suggestions ranged from frequenting a new store to asking for the item double toasted.

How do you order items double-toasted?

Customers who want their food items double-toasted have to order in person. The app, where customers can place mobile orders, doesn’t offer such a customization.

