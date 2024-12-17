‘I am absolutely disgusted’: Temu shopper orders resin necklace. Then she notices something strange about it

Temu is a marketplace that offers buyers cheap goods shipped directly to their doors from independent sellers.

Featured Video

However, sometimes, that low cost comes at a price. The site has been subject to considerable controversy in the past, ranging from ineffective items being sold to items arriving at shoppers’ homes that differ dramatically from their description.

There are also cases in which the items ordered are made of a different material than one might expect, or than the material that was advertised. For example, one shopper discovered that the croissant-shaped lamp they ordered from the site was made of a real croissant. Another discovered to her dismay that the starfish-shaped curtain ties she purchased appeared to be made of a real starfish.

Now, there’s another example of Temu’s products not meeting their description that’s taking the internet by storm.

Advertisement

What is this resin necklace really made of?

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikTok user Bella Moscardini (@bellamoscardini69) says that she bought what was advertised as a necklace with a resin pendant for a costume day, to which she intended to go as a Woodstock hippie.

However, after wearing the necklace, Moscardini identified a “strong stench” coming off of the tooth—something that surprised her as, being someone who is familiar with resin, she knew that such a smell was not typically associated with the substance.

To test whether it was truly resin, she decided to burn it with a lighter. The result?

Advertisement

“It’s not melting, and then the most disgusting smell comes off it… like you wouldn’t believe,” she says.

Not only that, but looking through the photos of available necklaces on the app, Moscardini noted that each pendant looked different.

“If they were production-made like everything is on Temu, they would all be the same, right?” she asks.

These factors led Moscardini and her family to believe that the tooth-shaped pendant was not actually made of resin, but a real tooth. The animal from which the tooth was allegedly taken could not be identified.

Advertisement

While she says she left a bad review on the site, her curiosity about the item still lingered. So, in a follow-up video, she explains that she took the pendant to a biology teacher at their college, who also identified it as a real animal tooth.

In the comments section, several users claimed to have similar experiences.

Advertisement

“The same happened to me! I brought a cute fox tail keychain for my new school bag. And It turned out to be real!” exclaimed a commenter. “It was treated and everything. But I was very weirded out. If you dug enough in the fur then you would see the dry hide of the animal.”

“This happened to me with shein hair extensions. They were supposed to be fake hair so I was like ok they’re not gonna look that great but they did in fact look real. I’m just telling you , they are,” added another.

“I have this same necklace but got it from shein. a few of my old friends who do practical SFX (Special effects) said it’s either very well done or it’s a real tooth,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Temu via email and Moscardini via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.