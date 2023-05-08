‘I would have requested $10 for the ingredients’: Woman says roommate sent her $2.50 Venmo request for a cookie she made using her ingredients

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming a former roommate sent her a Venmo request after making cookies using ingredients paid for by the TikToker.

In a video with over 62,000 views, TikTok user Emily (@capeshmem) recalls an experience in which her former roommate decided to make cookies.

“She sent me a text, and she was like, ‘Hey, can I use a few of your ingredients’ to make said cookies. I was like, ‘Sure, yeah, use whatever you want,’” Emily says. “She needed, like, almond flour or something. Healthy, expensive ingredients.”

Later, Emily came back to the apartment to find cookies on the counter. She also received a text saying she could “help [her]self to one” if she wanted. She obliged and took a single cookie.

“I later received a Venmo request for $2.50 with a cookie emoji for the cookies that she made using my ingredients,” Emily concludes. “People are so special.”

In a comment, Emily stated that she thinks she simply paid the roommate to resolve the issue.

“I wanted to venmo her back like .96 cents ‘baking labor less the cost of ingredients’ but I was scared she was unhinged,” she explains.

“What truly kills me is her over assessment of the cost of one small cookie,” she continued. “And also…you counted them to even realize I’d had one?!”

Over-the-top Venmo requests are a theme frequently shared on TikTok. In March, a user claimed that a friend sent her a Venmo request for a $3 bottle of water after the user paid for the friend’s meal and drinks. In November of last year, another user sparked debate after alleging a boyfriend made her Venmo him $7 for cold medicine that he purchased for her.

A few months prior, another user inspired discussion after posting a screenshot in which someone asked them for $2.47 via Venmo to compensate for gas money after driving them home.

In the comments section of Emily’s video, viewers shared their thoughts on the Venmo request.

“I would [have] requested $10 for the ingredients so quick!” exclaimed a user. “The audacity.”

“Almond flour is expensive and she charged YOU!” added another. “you should have sent her an itemized venmo request for all the Ingredients she used.”

A few users claimed they had experienced something similar in the past.

“Had a person offer me to try their food at a restaurant then expected me to go half on it when I literally had a bite,” recounted a user.

“My cousin would charge each family to go over to her house,” alleged a second. “She even made people bring stuff for her sons birthday party. Like a potluck. It was wild.”

One user offered a solution to these issues: not having Venmo at all.

“I love not having Venmo,” the user shared. “People have to have the conversation with me face to face on what they expect me to pay.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily via TikTok direct message.