‘Venmo request her the rest of the evening’: Woman says friend Venmo requested her for water after she paid for dinner, drinks

A woman on TikTok recently took to the app to air her frustrations with a friend who supposedly sent her a Venmo request for a $3 water bottle.

In a short video, Lani (@lani6991) said that her friend’s charge came after Lani had already paid for dinner, drinks, and transportation. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 1.2 million views.

“No girl, you’re good. It’s just the way that I treated you to dinner, bought our drinks after, and paid for all our Ubers, but you Venmo requested me $3.27 for a bottle of water from 7Eleven that threw me off a lil,” she wrote via text overlay.

In the video caption, Lani added the hashtag #sideye—seemingly to double-down on her frustration with her friend’s actions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lani via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear how much she spent on their evening out and whether she ever paid her friend back for the water bottle.

But her video set off a firestorm of comments from viewers who were annoyed by Lani’s friend’s actions. At least one person accused the friend of “nickel and diming”—or, charging someone for something minor.

“The penny counting is such an ick in any relationship,” wrote one viewer. “ESPECIALLY when they’re so unaware of how much others pay for them.”

“Venmo request her the rest of the evening,” said a second user.

“I literally can’t stand these types,” said another viewer.