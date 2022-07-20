‘Friend of a friend’ asks TikToker to Venmo her $2.47 for gas, sparking debate

Asking for gas money after giving someone a lift isn’t unusual, especially as gas prices rose to nearly $5 per gallon in some parts of the country (the most expensive gas price as of June is reportedly in Mendocino, California, at nearly $10 per gallon). However, sometimes Venmo requests from friends can be highly specific.

One such request was featured in a now-viral TikTok posted by TikToker Peter (@peterpribylpierdinock), who has 130,000 followers. Peter shared text messages he received from a “friend of a friend” who drove him home the previous night.

“What’s your venmo?? i need to charge you like $2.47 for driving you home last night lmaoooo,” one of the messages read.

The driver followed that message up by asking for the Venmo of the other passenger in the car. “Also what’s your roomates venmo,” they asked.

“Gas is so pricey hehe don’t blame me blame biden!!!!” they ended the text.

The video was viewed over 1.4 million times in under a day. Some commenters wrote they could never bring themselves to request such a small amount from any friends, or even from friends of friends.

“My life could rely on that $2.47 and I’d still be too embarrassed to really ask someone for that amount back,” one commenter wrote.

“I’d literally find another way, there’s no way I’m asking anyone for any amount under $10,” another said.

Others claimed the proper etiquette is to ask for—or offer—gas money before the ride.

“I totally would get it if my friend said hey I really don’t have money to be spending any extra gas… but to ask AFTER,” another commenter wrote. “Girl what.”

“My question is if a person is driving you home and you don’t really know them (friend of a friend) why aren’t you offering gas money,” another asked, turning the criticism on the TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to @peterpribylpierdinock via Instagram direct message.

