‘Add water and return at another location’: Shopper issues PSA after discovering Ulta’s updated return policy

Ulta is a popular shopping destination for makeup and skincare products.

Over the years, internet users have sung the chain’s praises, with many citing the store’s reward program as a particularly strong benefit of repeated visits.

That said, some have also noted issues, such as problems with the chain’s credit card. Now, customers are discovering another issue that is bringing them pause: An alleged update to the store’s return policy.

Is Ulta changing its return policy?

In a video with over 723,000 views, TikTok user Laureen Madanat (@laureenmd_) claims that Ulta is changing its return policy.

“I just did some returns right now,” she states. “Originally, the return policy was that you could return items up to 60 days, and if it was a makeup or skincare product, it had to be at least 50% full, or a majority full, for you to get a refund on your product.”

According to Madanat, she had attempted to return a toner and moisturizer that she had only used a small amount of before realizing it didn’t suit her skin.

However, upon trying to return the product, she says she discovered that there was a new policy in place requiring items to be returned in 30 days, not 60, and that the items must be new or “gently used.”

“I don’t know what they mean by gently used, because I thought that’s what my products were, but keep in mind y’all—when you’re shopping at Ulta, you can’t return used product anymore,” she concludes.

What is Ulta’s new policy?

Ulta’s old return policy did indeed allow for returns up to 60 days, but there does not appear to have been a rule about how much product was allowed to be used before qualifying for a return.

Now, however, Ulta’s website states, “You can return most new or gently used products within 30 days of the original purchase date for a refund to the original form of payment, subject to refund restrictions below. Returns made from 31-60 days of the original purchase date are eligible for a merchandise credit. Returns must include all original components.”

That said, the website further notes that this only applies to purchases made on or after November 3, 2024, so any purchase made before then could be subject to the prior return policy.

In the comments section, users offered their opinions on the new policy, with many pointing out potential issues.

“If they want ‘gently used’ aka ‘not used’ then ulta should be giving samples like Sephora does,” suggested a commenter. “How are we going to buy something without using it to see if we like it or not?”

“I work at ulta and it’s bc ppl would come and return stuff a year later already used and expected to get a full refund after it was almost fully used,” added another. “And gently used is abt 10% of the product used.”

“The only thing about this that sucks is that my ulta almost never has testers + it’s almost impossible for me to find a shade that’s pale enough for me with cool undertones,” shared a third. “So i usually buy + return.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ulta via email and Madanat via email and Instagram direct message.



