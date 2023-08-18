‘This is why I switched from Sephora to Ulta’: Ulta customer’s bill comes up to $800. She ends up paying 85 cents

Everyone loves a good discount, but the savings that TikToker Crystal Galicia (@crystalgaliciaa) managed to accrue at an Ulta store is the stuff of retail savings legend—if something like that existed.

In a viral clip that’s garnered over 1 million views as of Friday, Galicia shows that she was able to nab herself a near 1,000% discount on a store sale, thanks to a combination of different factors.

Throngs of users were impressed and wanted to know how they could reap the same type of rewards shopping at Ulta.

“OK go ahead,” the TikToker says while pointing to the POS system showing the steep discounts they received courtesy of the Ulta rewards points they accrued.

“85 cents is your total,” someone off-camera says.

If she didn’t have the number of points that she saved up, Galicia shows she would’ve paid $797.15.

Ulta gives its customers one reward point for every dollar they spend, and its point system, according to Nerd Wallet, is structured as follows:

100 points – $3 off

250 points – $8 off

500 points – $17.50 off

750 points – $30 off

1000 points – $50 off

2000 points – $125 off

The value of the points accrues the more you save them up, incentivizing shoppers to hold onto them for as long as possible. The outlet states that these points expire after a year if patrons are classified as “base-level” members. There are also rewards points bonuses/multipliers if shoppers are using Ulta-designated credit cards, so they could earn more rewards by spending less on their purchases, helping them hit their point goals higher.

So if you’re an Ulta shopper and use the chain’s salon services, then you can rack up a serious amount of points to redeem for other goods and in-store services at a later time.

Galicia’s steep discount wasn’t just attributed to her being a shopper with a special rewards card, however. She replied to a comment explaining that she happened to visit the store while it was having a sale and that she was also an employee of the chain. This nabbed her 25% off all products and 50% off of salon services. She says that the points she saved up also played a part in the massive discount she enjoyed.

In fact, her $800 for 85-cent haul even caught the attention of Ulta’s official TikTok account, and a rep from the brand penned, “Less than a dollar?! Congratulations on this AMAZING haul!!!!”

Someone else admired Galicia’s dedication to hoarding her points, stating that they could never do that themselves.

“Every time I hit $3 i spend it,” to which the TikToker responded that this isn’t the way to go about redeeming points with Ulta, writing, “LMFAO noooooo!! U gotta save.”

Although there’s no shortage of Ulta slander popping up on social media from employees of the company, Galicia wrote that she likes working for them.

“I love working here and sharing the benefits,” she penned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ulta via email and Galicia via TikTok comment.