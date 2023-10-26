‘I have bought 3 Dysons’: Ulta customer says she bought $800 worth of product with 10,000 loyalty points

A woman says she landed $800 worth of free Ulta products by saving 10,000 rewards points.

TikToker Kim Spader (@kspader79) posted this week about her Ulta haul, which she says also included items for her daughter and mom.

Spader explains that in addition to waiting until she had saved up 10,000 points, she also had a 20% off coupon. In the comments, she says she’d been saving up since April.

The TikTok has more than 1.6 million views, and quite a few commenters didn’t understand that Ulta reward points expire, at least at the base member level. The comments ranged from “Love this! I cash out at $3 lol” to “I have bought 3 Dysons from my ulta points.”

Spader says she was able to save so many because she shops at Ulta when it’s offering point multipliers, which can double or triple points. Sometimes, Spader says, it even goes up to 5 times or 10 times points, depending on the offer, which typically comes via the app or email.

Of course, Spader said she was able to save up so many points because she shops at Ulta regularly for work.

“It’s based on your spending,” she said in another TikTok, adding that once you get to the platinum or diamond level, points don’t expire as they do at the base member level.

“I buy a lot of my bigger purchases, or splurges, during Ulta’s point multiplier sales, to maximize the points, per purchase,” Spader tells the Daily Dot.

“A lot of people mentioned, in the comments, that the points still come with purchases so not technically free. I look at it as, I’m making the purchases anyway, as I like to review for fun and for my job.”

Over the summer, an Ulta employee showed off a similar deep discount, with her total going from nearly $800 to 85 cents, thanks to a combo of discounts and points.

Other Ulta customers have documented similar hauls thanks to points: Last summer, a TikToker named Dayanara brought a nearly $700 total down to under a dollar.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ulta for comment.