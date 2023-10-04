‘A PR masterclass’: Did Taylor Swift attend the Jets game to bury unflattering stories about her private jet?

The dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are unavoidable. But there’s a new internet conspiracy theory circulating about her latest appearance at the Chiefs-Jets game.

A number of users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok are suggesting that Swift attended the Jets game in order to suppress online search results about her private jet emissions.

One X user, Britney (@britneymuller), recently shared some of the theories online. “PR Masterclasses,” she wrote. “Taylor Swift attended the Jets game as a strategic SEO play to bury her jet emissions stories. Genius.” Britney also included a screengrab of receipts that she said support this theory.

A PR Masterclasses 🤌



Taylor Swift attended the Jets game as a strategic SEO play to bury her jet emissions stories. 🤯



Genius. pic.twitter.com/tITIketCgR — Britney Muller 🇺🇦 (@BritneyMuller) October 3, 2023

Britney credited Molly McPhearson (@mollybmcphearson), a pop culture public relations expert, for explaining the theory in a recent video. As of Wednesday afternoon, McPhearson’s TikTok had over 486,500 views.

“I knew it! I said the Jets did not deserve all that publicity with Taylor Swift,” McPhearson said. “Of course [Swift] went to the Jets game for SEO reputation busting.”

McPhearson explained that when users now Google “Taylor Swift Jets,” they likely won’t see unflattering stories about her private jet emissions. Instead, they’ll see lighter news pieces on her attendance at the Jets game.

McPhearson called the move “brilliant.”

Britney, from X, shared additional evidence to back up the PR theory. She shared a TikTok comment under McPhearson’s video, for instance, that read, “This explains the ‘traveling on the plane with the Chiefs,’ I was like why? When she notoriously goes everywhere in her own jet.” (This tweet referred to another rumor circulating online that Swift caught a ride to the game via the Chiefs’ plane instead of her own jet.)

Then Britney presented her own evidence of the case.

“Isn’t it sus that so many other articles failed to include the rival team?” she wrote, noting that most news articles only specified that Swift was at a Chiefs game. “But all of a sudden when they play the JETS it’s in nearly every headline?”

Also, isn't it sus that so many earlier articles failed to include the rival team (just that Taylor attended a Chiefs game)?



But all of a sudden, when they play the JETS it's in nearly every headline?? pic.twitter.com/sboSelOLMm — Britney Muller 🇺🇦 (@BritneyMuller) October 3, 2023

Viewers of Britney and Molly’s theories said they believe Swift and Kelce’s entire relationship is a PR stunt. One comment read that there were also “various professional sports teams naming their favorite T-swift songs, shortly before the first headline linking the two.”

“It’s a marketing/PR mastermind,” they wrote.

In a statement to The Daily Dot, Britney appeared to agree. “Could be a spurious relationship,” she said, “or one of the greatest PR stunts of all time.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McPhearson via X direct message and to representatives for Swift by email.