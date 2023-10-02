‘Nobody knew who he was’: Swifties are saying Taylor put Travis Kelce on the map

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship, Swifties are pranking football fans by saying Swift put Kelce on the map in a viral TikTok trend.

Kellie Henry (@oh.henrys) tried the joke out on her husband, Dan, and their two sons, and posted it to the family’s account on TikTok. The video has reached over 1.6 million views as of this writing.

#nfl #traviskelce #funny #family #kids ♬ original sound – Oh.Henrys @oh.henrys My boys weren’t having it. #taylorswift In the video, Kellie films her family at the dining table as she says, “Isn’t it so cool that Taylor Swift is getting that Travis Kelce guy known? Like nobody knew who he was and she’s like putting him on the map.” Dan and the couple’s older son share a confused look before Dan asks, “What are you talking about?” “Like nobody knew who Travis Kelce was before he started dating Taylor Swift,” Kellie replies. Her son then asks her, “What’s wrong with you?” before adding, “He’s one of the greatest tight ends ever. I bet you he can make it to the Hall of Fame.” Dan agrees and tells Kellie to “knock it off with the whole Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce thing.” “Travis Kelce is probably one of the best tight ends to ever play the game,” he adds. Commenters were highly amused and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One viewer wrote, “They all say the same thing, “he’s one of the best tight ends ever.” Another laughed at “The level of offended on their faces.” A third noted, “Dad was proud of his son knowing and vouching for Kelce.” “The dad and son looking at each other trying to decide who’s gonna handle it haha,” someone else observed. Kellie isn’t the only TikToker to jump on this trend. Other creators trying the prank have also gone viral. #taylorswift #nfl ♬ original sound – Amber Lowe @aml0812 🤣🤣 after it cut off he said “He has won 2 championships and making history. Taylor swift makes swiftes” 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ #traviskelce

On their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce also made a joke referring to the viral trend. “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” he asks his brother.

Travis laughed and said, “Shout out to Taylor for pullin’ up, that was pretty ballsy.”

He added, “To see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom all excited that [Taylor] was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kellie via TikTok direct message and to Swift and Kelce’s representatives via email.