‘Karlie Kloss is at the Eras tour’: Fans freak out over supermodel’s appearance at Taylor Swift show

Taylor Swift wrapped up her L.A. Eras tour dates last night, and there were countless celebs in attendance. But one stood out: Karlie Kloss.
Kloss, a supermodel who at one point was considered Swift’s best friend before an apparent falling out, was documented sitting in general admission at SoFi Stadium, and “Karlie Kloss is at the Eras tour” quickly became a meme.
Kloss, who recently gave birth to a second child with husband Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, was eventually spotted in the VIP tent, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source claimed Kloss “was recording some of Taylor’s performances on her phone and singing along.” Maybe it was the friendship bracelets.
Swift also announced last night that her next re-recorded album would be 1989 (Taylor’s Version), out in October. One person found out about this announcement when they were flying over So-Fi Stadium into LAX.
@liskohle screaming 💜💜💜 #1989tv #taylorswift #taylorswiftlosangeles #sofistadium #1989taylorsversion #1989worldtour #1989albumtaylorswift #1989announcement ♬ son original – tswiftmusic