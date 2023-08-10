‘Karlie Kloss is at the Eras tour’: Fans freak out over supermodel’s appearance at Taylor Swift show

Taylor Swift wrapped up her L.A. Eras tour dates last night, and there were countless celebs in attendance. But one stood out: Karlie Kloss.

Kloss, a supermodel who at one point was considered Swift’s best friend before an apparent falling out, was documented sitting in general admission at SoFi Stadium, and “Karlie Kloss is at the Eras tour” quickly became a meme.

HELP NOT EVEN IN THE VIP TENT pic.twitter.com/Wgj3kGdcBR — liz 🫶 (@AstoundingSwift) August 10, 2023

reading the words "karlie kloss is at the eras tour" pic.twitter.com/tRXV7B6KGo — pao (@paolawrites) August 10, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence finding out that Karlie Kloss is at the fucking eras tour right now in the year 2023

pic.twitter.com/h4vELYs1uy — madi 🪩 HEARD BACK TO DECEMBER (@midnightsmadi) August 10, 2023

“sir, karlie kloss is at “and she is sitting

the eras tour” in the 200’s” pic.twitter.com/9KZby3al33 — m 🌊 (@taylorswiftliar) August 10, 2023

the whole section karlie’s in when taylor sang this lyric https://t.co/F5ZFKzhSeP pic.twitter.com/rV9CFLa7Qi — gabe (@____gabe__) August 10, 2023

Kloss, who recently gave birth to a second child with husband Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, was eventually spotted in the VIP tent, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source claimed Kloss “was recording some of Taylor’s performances on her phone and singing along.” Maybe it was the friendship bracelets.

karlie has been desperately trying to look camp right in the eye for four years and tonight she is finally doing it i'm so happy for her — jess 🫶 (@jesshakeitoff) August 10, 2023

Swift also announced last night that her next re-recorded album would be 1989 (Taylor’s Version), out in October. One person found out about this announcement when they were flying over So-Fi Stadium into LAX.