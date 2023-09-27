Is Taylor Swift teaming up with Travis Kelce and George Soros to elect Michelle Obama to the White House?

Trump superfan Laura Loomer detailed a plot yesterday on X between Taylor Swift and the Soros family to get Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama elected to the White House next year.

“In 2024, Zoomers are officially set to replace Boomers as the largest voting demographic in America,” Loomer said. “Last week, Taylor Swift registered over 40,000 voters with a single Instagram post, and most of them were zoomers.”

🚨🚨🚨



Has @taylorswift13 made a deal with George Soros and Alex Soros to get the rights to her music back in exchange for getting Zoomers registered to vote Democrat against President Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential election?



Gen Z + Taylor Swift = Gavin Newsom in the… pic.twitter.com/NzxQIt3Bsg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 26, 2023

Swift posted an Instagram story last Tuesday telling her fans to register to vote at a vote.org link. According to a post on X by Andrea Hailey, votedotorg’s CEO, the site saw over 35,000 new registrations last Tuesday, 22.5% more than last year.

Dear @taylorswift13 – may these stats serve as our love letter to you for amplifying voter voices! 💌 With our collective efforts, we achieved:

👥35K+ registrations

🔍50K verifications

🎉115% ⬆️in 18yo registrants vs '22

📰1.3M+ webpage views

Together, we make democracy shine! 💫 — Andrea Hailey (@AndreaEHailey) September 20, 2023

According to Loomer, Taylor Swift has an October 2024 surprise in store for former President Donald Trump. Swift’s Eras World Tour touches down in Miami at the end of October next year, right before the presidential election in November.

There, Loomer said, she’ll try to get her zoomer fans to register to vote en masse to vote against Trump in Florida, long thought of as a swing state (though less so in recent years).

Loomer said that there might also have been a deal made between Swift and George Soros to return Swift’s music rights to her in exchange for Swift’s support in a plot to normalize Gavin Newsom replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate.

The sole evidence Loomer cited for the idea was a screenshot of an Instagram story Swift posted in 2020 laying into the Soroses’ role in providing financing to agent Scooter Braun to buy her masters.

After Scooter Braun’s company released a live album featuring performances recorded in 2019, Swift made the post denouncing the record and asking fans not to buy it (the album only sold 33 units).

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” Swift wrote. “In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus.”

“Do you think that in their efforts to beat Donald Trump in 2024 and destroy America that @georgesoros @AlexanderSoros would have made a deal with Taylor Swift to help give her back the rights to all of her albums as long as she helps get Democrats elected in 2024?” Loomer asked.

But it’s pretty unlikely Swift made such a deal, not least because Braun sold Swift’s masters to an American private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings, in 2020.

And in response to Braun getting his hands on the Masters, Swift started rerecording her entire catalog so she’d have the rights over them too. Those versions have been streamed billions of times, reported Billboard.

Loomer also claimed that Swift’s association with Michelle Obama came into play.

“We already know there is a likelihood that Michele Obama will either be the nominee for the Democrats in 2024, or Will at least be on the ticket with Gavin Newsom,” Loomer wrote.

“Did you know that in 2012 Taylor Swift met Michelle Obama and said that she was a big fan of Michelle’s?”

In July, Roger Stone claimed that Michelle Obama would replace Biden as the Democrat’s presidential nominee in 2024. Loomer, who told the Miami Herald in 2019 that Stone was one of her “personal heroes,” has called Stone her “mentor.”

Loomer claimed that a quote tweet Swift put up in response to Michelle Obama’s reaction to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade was likely a “coordination Opp by Democrats to get Gen Z out to vote in 2024.”

“Their tweets were 2 hours apart in response to Roe v Wade. What are the odds that was an organic RT?”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

And Loomer insinuated that Swift’s new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came into play too.

“[Kelce] just signed with @pfizer to push the COVID vaccines to millions of sports fans and zoomers,” Loomer wrote. “Kelce embraces anti-American values because he kneeled for the National Anthem in 2017.”

But if Kelce and Swift were engaged in a secret play to swing the election, it seems unlikely they’d begin brazenly dating in public.

Unless that, too, is part of the plan.