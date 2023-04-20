‘I’ve never f*cking eaten that before … but it works every time’: Server shares how they bullsh*t customers for good tips

A server is trending on TikTok for posting a satirical video about his secret to receiving good tips.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Adamo (@yoitsadamo) on April 19. In it, he says whenever a customer asks his opinion about an item, he always praises it.

“It’s my favorite. I get it all the time. You really should get it,” he claims he says. Typically, the customer ends up thanking Adamo for the recommendation and tipping him “23 percent.”

However, Adamo says he typically has never tried the item he recommends, nor does he intend to.

“I’ve never fucking eaten that before, and I’m never going to. … But it works every time,” he concludes.

The video accumulated over 4,000 views as of April 20. In the comments section, current and former servers disagreed with Adamo.

“Nah I’d straight up tell people which dishes sucked and why and always got a bigger tip cause they actually enjoyed what they ordered,” one viewer wrote.

“I highly recommend being honest ! If you haven’t/don’t like the dish tell the guest they actually appreciate it & tip better !” a second agreed.

“No my face doesn’t lie. If someone asks me how I feel about a dish I don’t like.. they thank me for my honesty lol,” a third stated.

Other viewers shared their own tactics for increasing their tips.

“I just recommend the highest price,” one user shared.

“If they ask if I like something I absolutely hate, I just tell them I’m allergic but other people seem to really like it,” a second commented.

“If they’re cool i tell them when they’re [about] to order something gross,” a third stated.

Adamo responded in the comments, “This was literally just to be funny. I’m actually honest every time I tell them I hate tuna. But that tiktok [wouldn’t] have done well.”

While Adamo was joking about using this tactic, it may be popular among other servers. According to a BuzzFeed article, when a server says the item a customer plans to order is “absolutely amazing,” the truth is, “Sometimes it really IS amazing. Sometimes it’s bad, but I’m not allowed to say that. And sometimes I’ve never tried it at all.”

