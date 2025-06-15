“Let’s see if it’s worth it”: Shoppers are buying Aldi’s “Grill Master” meat box for $65. Here’s everything that comes in it

Aldi shoppers are excited to learn that the “Grill Master” meat box is back for a fourth summer in a row. Here’s what’s in it and whether customers say the box is worth its $65 price tag.

Here’s what the latest iteration of the box contains, according to Aldi Reviewer, which reviewed the first version of the Grill Master box back in 2021:

2 USDA Choice Boneless Beef Ribeye Steaks

2 USDA Choice Boneless Beef New York Strip Steaks

2 USDA Choice Bacon-Wrapped Beef Top Sirloin Steaks

8 Beef Burgers

2 Boneless Pork Chops

2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat

Shoppers flock to Aldi for the return of the box

Inflation hasn’t hit the box too hard, as Aldi Reviewer notes that the 2021 version only cost $5 less than the current one. It also comes with the same number of meats: 18. However, the original version had slightly different offerings, including Kansas City Strip Steaks and Cheddar Bacon Beef Patties.

The summer offering impressed TikToker @lovescooking8, who unboxed it on camera and later cooked the ribeye on his Blackstone Griddle. “Ribeyes actually don’t look bad,” he says in his first impression of the meat. He later gave the ribeyes a 6.5 out of 10 rating.

Carley Lolley (@carleylolley) is a return customer after purchasing the box for the first time in 2024. She went back for the box this year. “SUCH A GREAT DEAL FOR SO MUCH MEAT!” she wrote in her own viral video featuring it.

Influencer Jaycee Brammer (@jayceebrammer) called the box her “favorite Aldi find.” In her video, she encourages viewers to “run to Aldi” for the product.

She says she’s been waiting over a year for it to return and has been checking to see if it’s in stock every time she goes to Aldi.

“We were actually blown away by the quality of everything last year. It’s so good, and it’s nice just to not have to think about what you’re cooking every week. I just get sides and things like that,” she says as she locates the box in her Aldi location.

Brammer says she was impressed by the quality of meat for the price point and how long one box lasted her. “It’s such a good deal,” she exclaims.

“They probably won’t be in stock for long because they weren’t last time so go grab one from Aldi asap!!” she added in the caption.

Viewers aren’t so sure

Some viewers expressed hesitancy in buying meat they can’t see. Many viewers also aren’t sure if the box is worth the money.

“It’s only 7 pounds of meat? I think it’s definitely a cool option but idk about cost effectiveness,” one viewer said on Brammer’s video.

“It’s actually very overpriced when you break down the per pound cost we bought it once, never again!” another said on Lolley’s clip.

There was also some conflicting opinions on whether Aldi meat is any good. “Aldi’s actually has the highest quality items. People should read about places before down talking them,” another TikToker said on @lovescooking8’s video.

Aldi Reviewer agrees that the chain offers quality meat. “Years ago, Aldi meat had a reputation for being cheap cuts, but that has changed. We’re consistently surprised by how well the steaks and burgers and other meats hold up. They’re our go-to for family gatherings and social occasions,” the review of the 2021 box reads.

Many viewers also claimed that buying the meat individually is more cost effective. Aldi Reviewer couldn’t say whether the 2021 was a good value due to the varied nature of the box and the fact that not all the meats offered in the box were available for individual sale. The same is true for the 2025 version; many of the offerings aren’t for individual sale.

How much should meat cost per pound?

However, the 2025 version costs roughly $8.81 per pound. According to different outlets, here’s the national average of some of the different meats the box offers:

According to our estimates, the Aldi box is about market average.

