“This is a whole other level of petty”: Woman orders Uber. Then the driver goes to her Airbnb without her after she refuses to pay him extra

There used to be a common axiom while traveling abroad: no matter what you do, don’t order a taxi off the street.

For decades, tourists avoided taxis while traveling due to the potential for people to be scammed by taxi drivers. Whether it’s via rigged meters or insisting that there are various fees associated with the ride, travelers have long been wary.

While there are still some horror stories about taxi riders getting scammed, in most popular tourist destinations, taxi scams are falling, largely due to the rise of rideshare and taxi apps like Uber and Lyft.

These apps allow someone to see the price of their ride before accepting it, reducing the risk of a driver trying to increase the price later.

That said, some rideshare drivers still try to pull one over on their customers. When the customers realize what’s happening, they can be left in an uncomfortable situation, as this traveler recently shared.

How did an Uber driver try to rip off this tourist?

In a video with over 203,000 views, TikTok user Mags (@magsxmoments) explains how she ended up stranded at an Italian airport with her children.

According to Mags, she arrived in Palermo, Sicily, and called an Uber. However, upon arrival, the Uber driver told her that the quoted price of 40 euros was incorrect and that he needed an additional 20 euros.

“I was like, ‘No, thanks,’” recalls Mags. “So, he left without us.”

According to Uber’s website, the quoted price includes all applicable fees and tolls. If a driver is requesting additional money from a customer, they are trying to scam them.

Soon after the driver left, Mags noticed something peculiar. Despite not carrying Mags and her family, the driver appeared to be driving to her destination.

“He’s claiming that we’re in the car,” she says. “Like, this is a whole other level of petty. He is driving to our Airbnb without us claiming that we’re there, like, in the car.”

“Not the way I wanted my babies to be greeted to a new country after a long flight,” she wrote in the caption. “@Uber maybe y’all should have a way for both parties to confirm the ride is happening before charging me.”

What happened next?

In a follow-up video, Mags says that the driver left her stranded, as her flight arrived late and the airport taxi service stops at midnight. This is true, though it appears that other taxi services can be called for airport pickup.

Eventually, Mags says that she reached out to her Airbnb host, who facilitated a ride for her family.

In the comments section, she also revealed that Uber has yet to refund her for the ride. Instead, she says she’s pursuing a refund through American Express, the issuer of the credit card with which she booked the ride.

On Uber’s website, the company provides a contact form through which a customer can complain about the exact issue noted by Mags.

However, given that Mags says her situation wasn’t resolved by Uber after several days, it’s unclear how the verification process for this problem works. Additionally, other internet users have alleged similar experiences using the app in Palermo. We have reached out to Uber via email for clarification.

In the comments section, users had their own stories of this occurring, while others offered tips to prevent this from happening in the future.

“Call Uber. This happened to me,” recalled a commenter. “Then go onto security settings and set up a PIN code on your account. You will never be able to start a ride without the driver getting your code. Works great.”

This is an option offered by Uber. A guide on how to enable this can be found on the company’s website.

“Top tip: reserve your ride via Booking.Com/transfers. You add you flight details in the booking and they will be there. They are usually cheaper than Uber too. You can book return journey which reduces the price,” suggested another.

“If you post this on LinkedIn and tag management of Uber, you‘ll get a response immediately,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mags via TikTok DM and comment.



