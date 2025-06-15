“Your face is gonna be in my mind”: California customer goes to Coach outlet. Then they tell her she can’t return her bag for this strange reason

In recent years, reselling has become a popular side hustle for internet users interested in fashion.

How it works is simple: a reseller buys a product, usually at a discount from an outlet or some store like Marshalls, then posts the product online via a major marketplace like Depop or on their personal social media accounts. Then, they sell the item, pocketing the profits.

While this sounds easy in theory, in practice, many resellers have difficulties with this process. For example, while some users have shared success stories about reselling clothes from discount stores, others have recounted the opposite, with one user posting a video of herself returning 14 pairs of shoes after being unable to resell them on the internet.

Now, a user on TikTok says that her reselling business created an unexpected issue for her when she tried to return a bag.

Why couldn’t this woman return a Coach bag?

In a video with over 240,000 views, TikTok user Brittnee (@__lavishbeautylounge) says she went to a Coach outlet to return a bag in order to get a discounted price.

However, when she went to the desk to process the return, she says the employee asked what she did for work. When she responded that she made videos for TikTok, she says the worker’s tone changed.

“Resellers are not allowed to do that,” the worker allegedly said of the TikToker’s returns.

Even though Brittnee says she clarified that the items in question were from her personal collection, the employee emphasized that, as the TikToker was a reseller, she would not be able to return the items in the manner laid out in the video, even if she was still able to secure similar returns online.

“For context, I 100% looked at the return policy, which states nothing about resellers. I even chatted with a customer service agent, who told me there is no such policy,” Brittnee wrote in the caption of her video. “Please do better @Coach @coachoutlet . To blatantly tell a customer they cannot return something from their personal collection because I’m a ‘reseller’ is wild.”

“This completely left me upset, angry, and feeling attacked with no understanding simply because I wanted to return an item and buy it at a better price,” she added.

Does Coach have a policy against resellers?

There is no stated policy against resellers on the company’s website. That said, several other internet users have alleged that they’ve received similar messages from Coach about reselling their items.

“Coach does have a policy in place to limit resellers,” alleged one forum user. “They track purchases and may ‘ban’ you from purchasing in their stores in the future… and any retailer may refuse to sell to you for any reason. If Coach chooses to refuse service to those whom they believe are resellers, well, that’s their battle.”

Another internet user, visible here, claimed to have received a letter after buying a substantial amount of Coach items to be exported. The letter allegedly read, in part, “The volume of your purchases along with your habit of buying duplicate items suggests that you are purchasing Coach product for resale and is under review by our office. While we appreciate your enthusiasm for the Coach brand and your entrepreneurial spirit, we must advise you that no one is authorized by Coach to resell product purchased from our stores, websites or accounts.”

That said, Coach does not appear to have any such policy publicly available. We have reached out via email for clarification.

“I wish all companies would have rules against resellers“

In the comments section, many users took Coach’s alleged side in this, saying that they, too, were against people buying the items and reselling them for more money.

“Honestly can’t stand resellers. Charging way more for what the product sells for,” declared a user.

“I’m honestly glad they have rules for resellers who apparently even get a discount and then sell for double the price. Not saying you are one of them,” echoed another.

“She’s obviously claiming that it’s her ‘personal collection’ after she realized that they knew she was a reseller,” alleged a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittnee via TikTok direct message and comment.

