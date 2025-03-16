‘I’m done trying to be the perfect customer’: Server shares PSA to customers who try to ‘help’ clear the table by stacking plates

Here’s the one thing some servers wish customers would stop doing, even though they know the customer is just trying to be nice.

Featured Video

As a server, it’s hit or miss whether you get a table of people who are really nice or really awful. But sometimes, even the tables you like inadvertently make your job harder.

Stop doing this at the table

In a viral video with nearly 2 million views, Brooke Roderick (@brooke.roderick) shared one of her pet peeves as a server. Viewers don’t quite know how to feel.

Advertisement

In the clip Roderick said she doesn’t like it when customers stack their plates when they’re done eating.

“It just makes my job harder,” Roderick said.

In case you aren’t aware, after they’re done eating at a restaurant, some people stack their used plates on top of each other. This is so that their server doesn’t have to clear a bunch of plates from all over the table.

It’s something generally done to be polite, helpful, or because one of the guests knows the struggle themselves of being a food server.

Advertisement

And while the intention is appreciated, it’s not always as helpful as people hope.

“i hate it. i have my very specific way i clean off the plates,” Roderick said.

Servers share their pet peeves

Working in the service industry is rough, and some customers don’t make it any better. Here are some server pet peeves The Daily Dot has written about:

Advertisement

Viewers are offended

“Atp I’m done trying to be the perfect customer,” the top comment read.

“Y’all hate having to stack the whole table, y’all hate when the plates are stacked, what do y’all wanttttt,” a person said.

Advertisement

“Ok i’ll stop helping u then,” another added.

“As a server any stacking is appreciated!!!! Don’t listen I want every dish off the table as fast as possible so it can be wiped and re sat quickly!” a commenter chimed in.

Server explains what to actually do to help

In a comment, Roderick clarified that she doesn’t mean people need to stop helping entirely.

Advertisement

She just wants people to stop stacking plates with food. Instead, they should scrape leftover food onto one plate and put the dirty silverware on top or in an empty cup.

The Daily Dot reached out to Roderick for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.