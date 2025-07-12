New survey shows Gen Z is utilizing Pinterest, TikTok, and Discord for shopping and product discovery

When it comes to online shopping, Google is a pivotal part of that process. How else are you expected to find what you need? Search engines are such an important asset of the internet that boomers even know how to use them now.

However, things are beginning to change.

Search engines are no longer in vogue. We’ve heard a lot about how platforms like TikTok are replacing search engines, and now, Gen Z seems to be taking things a lot further. According to PartnerCentric, Gen Z-ers are now favoring social media platforms over Google in terms of shopping.

What exactly did the survey say?

PartnerCentric asked 1,000 people about their shopping habits, and the results are very revealing. In terms of starting points, TikTok and Pinterest were preferred over Google, while two-thirds of US respondents admitted that they use Reddit in some way, especially when it comes to product reviews. In turn, one in ten millennials and Gen Zs said that they preferred Reddit product reviews over Google’s.

Moreover, only half of Gen Z look at Google as a first step when searching for product reviews. By contrast, one in ten Gen Zers said that they prefer using TikTok over Google to find a certain product. And it looks like boomers are getting in on the action too, as one in ten of them prefer using YouTube for product reviews instead of Google. That being said, one in three of them do head straight to Amazon to find a specific product.

What about social media shopping platforms?

Platforms like TikTok Shop and Facebook Marketplace are especially changing the game. Out of all the main social media platforms, consumers spent the most money on Facebook Marketplace, averaging $133 a month in May. Meanwhile, millennials specifically spend the most on TikTok, averaging $50 per month. By contrast, Gen X spends $39 monthly while Gen Z spends $39.

The most surprising thing of all, however, is the role Discord plays in online shopping. Two-fifths of survey respondents and half of Gen Z utilize TikTok to shop. In fact, almost 1 in 10 Gen Z respondents pay to access private retail and product servers.

From these stats, it’s clear that shoppers’ habits are changing. Even Boomers aren’t immune to the allure of social media shopping.

So, where does this leave Google? For the most part, out in the cold. As one TikToker puts it, the rise in AI platforms like ChatGPT certainly hasn’t helped, but the question is, will Google die quietly? Somehow, I think not.

