Restaurant server slams customers who assume they forgot something for their table

Restaurant servers are fed up with customers’ impatience and nonsensical complaints, but they often have to smile through the annoyance to keep their jobs. One server is speaking out after a table of three assumes she forgot half of their food—because she didn’t bring it all at once.

In a viral video, TikTok user Sarah Marie (@sarahmare420) explained the situation. “When i carry 3 plates to a table and they say ‘you forgot my ______’ but half the table also doesn’t have their food yet because I CANT CARRY 8 PLATES ????” Sarah Marie writes in the video’s text overlay.

In the background of the video is a sound that says “use your brain” repeatedly as Sarah Marie smiles, seemingly imitating what she was thinking in the moment versus how she reacted on the outside. “Like yeh i know ur missing ur broccoli… ur hubby still doesnt even have his steak yet baby be patient,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has well over 500,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many commenters seem to be servers who deeply understand Sarah Marie’s situation.

@sarahmare420 Like yeh i know ur missing ur broccoli… ur hubby still doesnt even have his steak yet baby be patient ♬ original sound – Robin Kirsten

“I tell them ‘yeah I can’t carry it all out,'” one of the top comments read.

“I usually just say ‘the rest is right behind me’ before they can say anything,” a person shared.

“I always say ‘and sadly I don’t have an extra arm so I will be right back,'” a server said.

Several commenters shared the other annoying things people do that get on their nerves, including not making room for other people’s dishes so the server can set them down, not remembering what they ordered, and asking for stuff (like a straw) before the server even has a chance to free up their hands.

The Daily Dot has written about other servers who’ve had bad or just annoying experiences with customers, including one who is seven months pregnant who was left no tip and another was asked if she could “spot” the table $50 for the bill.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah Marie for comment via TikTok direct message.