“Not affiliated with that account”: The internet claims “Hawk Tuah Girl” Haliey Welch sold her X account to a random meme page, but it’s not true

Ever since Haliey Welch became internet-famous for her “Hawk Tuah” interview, news around the e-celeb has been a whirlwind.

Welch has made appearances at festivals and clubs, been falsely accused of being the daughter of a billionaire scion of Israel, and even launched her own podcast, “Talk Tuah.”

However, news about the e-celeb soured after she was accused of being part of a memecoin scandal, in which internet users accused her of being part of a pump-and-dump scheme to defraud investors. Welch has since claimed that she did not intend to create a scam and simply “trusted the wrong people.”

After the crypto scandal, Welch left the internet, only to return to social media and her podcast several months later. However, the podcast is not attracting the numbers it once did. Prior to the scandal, an episode of Talk Tuah would average between 250 thousand and 750 thousand views on YouTube. As of the time of writing, the most recent episode, in which Welch discusses the scandal, was released a month ago and has 76 thousand views.

Now, it appears there’s a new wrinkle in the Haliey Welch story: her X account has allegedly been sold. Or has it?

Did “Hawk Tuah Girl” Haliey Welch sell her X account?

In early July 2025, many people who had previously been following Welch discovered that they were now following an account called “UpOnlyMemes.”

According to a page on KnowYourMeme, the @HalieyWelchX account had previously appeared to belong to Welch until her page was suspended in March 2025. Dexerto notes that one of the first posts made by the UpOnlyMemes page was an image of a direct message saying that the person writing the message would like to buy an X account for $325,000 — implying that this was the price paid for Welch’s account.

Immediately, the internet began to react.

However, it’s not clear what really happened here. The UpOnlyMemes page is still active, though if it truly did buy the account, it would technically go against X’s Terms of Service and could mark the page for deletion. That said, there are cases of this happening, such as when Larry Fink allegedly purchased Ramona Singer’s Twitter account.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a representative for Welch stated that she was not actually the owner of that account, nor had she created it. According to a representative, “The HalieyWelchX account was created and controlled by the company that created the memecoin, and that remains the case. She is not affiliated with that account.”

Welch has not otherwise made a statement on the matter, and the “X” logo on her SuperLink.io sends viewers to the X account for the Talk Tuah Podcast.

