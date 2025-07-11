“That’s a McMess”: McDonald’s customer upset to find out her S’mores McFlurry hadn’t been blended

When you think of a McFlurry at McDonald’s, you usually have one thing on your mind: smooth soft-serve blended with crushed Oreos, M&M’s, or whatever seasonal topping was in rotation.

But one customer says that’s not what she got—and she’s asking if this is the new normal at all locations.

“I’m at a loss for words“

TikTok user Lauren Presley (@laurenpresley_likeelvis) filmed a short clip from inside her car that’s now racked up over 938,000 views.

Her issue is peculiar: the S’mores McFlurry she got wasn’t blended at all.

“McDonald’s, I have a question,” she says at the start of the video. “What is this?”

She holds up the cup, revealing a swirl of plain ice cream with toppings visibly dumped on top. “A McFlurry is mixed together. Where?” she exclaims.

According to Presley, when she questioned the product she received, the employee responded, “We don’t do it like that no more.”

Presley continues, “This is just ice cream with toppings on it.” And as if that wasn’t enough, Presley also says she didn’t even receive a proper McFlurry lid.

“It’s already dripping. It’s 92 degrees outside,” she said, pointing out how the unmixed dessert was quickly melting into a mess.

“Is this just my location or is McDonald’s…?” she asks her viewers at the end.

Are McFlurries not mixed anymore?

Based on online reviews and McDonald’s own menu listings, the McFlurry is still supposed to be mixed.

While some franchise locations may cut corners or run into equipment issues, there’s no evidence that McDonald’s has discontinued mixing McFlurries across the board.

In fact, a manager from a Michigan McDonald’s even chimed in under Lauren’s video to clarify what happened. “McFlurries are in fact mixed. Sounds like someone was being lazy and thought they could get away with not mixing it,” they wrote. “Your experience was unacceptable.”

They added that while new flurry cups may vary by region, the issue likely came down to user error, not policy.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Presley said the incident happened at the Hacks Cross Road location in Olive Branch, Mississippi. She said no one from McDonald’s has reached out since the video went viral and added that while the restaurant is near her workplace, she’s unsure if she’ll ever return.

Many in the comments had strong reactions of their own.

One person joked, “Their ice cream is fixed and now their blender is broken.”

“MC’SCUSE ME,” joked another.

Someone else wrote, “That’s a give me my McMoney back cuz I paid for a McFlurry not a McMixitmyself.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email for official comment.

