Some TikTokers are seemingly ditching tattoos for a new body modification trend called freeze branding. But doctors warn that risks should be considered.

What is freeze branding?

Freeze branding is a method of livestock branding that some farmers use as a less-painful alternative to hot brands.

They place the metal brand in liquid nitrogen and apply it to a shaved area of the animal. This extreme cold kills the pigment cells in the hair follicles, which causes white hair to grow back in the shape of the brand.

Now, some TikTokers use the method on themselves as an alternative to tattoos.

Dr. Alec Palmerton (@yousmle) reacts to a video of a woman getting a brand of a bear paw on her upper back.

“It’s not just cold, it’s Pluto cold,” he says, noting that dermatologists commonly use liquid nitrogen to freeze and destroy skin spots.

Dr. Palmerton explains that how long the brand is left on changes its effect on human skin.

“Leave it on too long, and it can destroy the cells that make your skin color. That’s what creates a permanent white mark,” he says. “It’s basically a frozen tattoo.”

Is the body modification procedure safe?

In a video stitched by dermatologist Dr. Dray on TikTok, a man exposes his upper back as another places a cold brand on his shoulder. As they remove the brand, the skin appears white with a deep indentation.

Dr. Dray grimaces, explaining that freeze branding can cause a “full-thickness skin injury” in humans.

“It puts you at risk for a deep infection called cellulitis,” she says. Unlike tattoos, which can be removed or lightened with laser, full-thickness skin burns may cause permanent scarring.

“While it looks cool at first, after six weeks of intensive wound care, this is what you might be left with,” she says, showing an image of irritated, red skin that barely shows the shape of the brand.

Will more people get freeze brands?

TikTok commenters share split opinions on whether they would opt for a freeze brand over a tattoo.

“This looks so cool, but I wanna know what the healing process and end result look like,” one writes.

“I’ll just get a tattoo, thanks,” another insists.

“If I want a mark on my body, I would get a tattoo,” a third says.

“If it’s actually safe-ish and would heal, then absolutely. It’s definitely quicker than a normal tattoo,” a fourth comments.

