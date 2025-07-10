“Blink if you need help”: A cosmetic eye procedure is going viral online—but doctors say it’s a terrible idea

Changing your eye color might sound like a fun, futuristic makeover, but experts are begging people not to try the latest TikTok trend making the rounds: a procedure called keratopigmentation.

Featured Video

What is the eye tattoo trend on TikTok?

Also known as “corneal tattooing,” the surgery involves injecting colored pigment into the clear part of the eye, over the iris, to make it appear a different color—blue, green, gray, yellow, you name it.

It’s permanent, quick, and partly because of one viral doctor, wildly popular right now.

Advertisement

Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, an ophthalmologist with over 3.4 million followers on his TikTok account, has posted dozens of before-and-after videos showing dramatic eye color transformations.

#coloreyes #eyecolorchange #keratopigmentation #flaak ♬ Taste – Sabrina Carpenter @brianboxerwachlermd She wanted a more subtle appearance (low intensity) of Paris Blue. Intensity level is personal preference. Our signature ColorEyes procedure is not an iris implant – it’s Keratopigmentation about 15-20 minutes per eye and typically painless with a 16-year safety track record. My details at MyColorEyes.com. My new book is out on eye color change procedures which is on our website. #eyecolor

His clips have drawn tens of millions of views, and many commenters seem fascinated.

#eyecolor #keratopigmentation #eyecolorchange #flaak ♬ Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter @brianboxerwachlermd Beautiful Emerald Green eyes! ColorEyes is quick and life-changing for so many people, to at last have rhe color they always wanted. We can titrate desired intensity levels of each color: 1) low intensity – more subtle, 2) medium intensity – moderate effect, or 3) high intensity – high impact. The procedure is overall very safe, sometimes scratchiness or light sensitivity that usually goes away after a couple of days (if even experienced at all). No infections have occured in past 16 years. This procedure involves placing the desired ink under the surface of the cornea. This isn’t iris implants that can have complications. I’m a cornea surgeon for the 27 years I would not perform iris implants. ColorEyes keratopigmentation is the only eye color change procedure that I am comfortable performing because of its high safety record. More info at MyColorEyes.com #coloreyes

Advertisement

But medical organizations are sounding the alarm.

Doctors say the risks are real

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) issued a warning about the procedure, saying it comes with a long list of possible complications.

Among them: clouding of the cornea, permanent vision loss, leaking fluids, serious infections, uneven dye placement, and eye inflammation. In some cases, the dye used in the surgery can even trigger abnormal blood vessel growth or start fading over time, creating strange discoloration inside the eye.

Advertisement

“No surgery is free of risk,” said Dr. JoAnn Giaconi, a clinical spokesperson for the AAO. “When it’s a purely cosmetic procedure on your eyes, it’s just not worth the risk to your vision.”

While the transformations might look cool at first glance, not everyone’s buying the hype.

“It looks terrible,” one TikTok user wrote under a recent video.

Advertisement

“I need to see someone that has had them for 10 plus years to convince me that this is safe,” another wrote.

A third user pointed out: “There’s contact lenses that look more natural than this.”

And over on Reddit, one user shared that their brother had gone through with the surgery and was now dealing with the fallout.

“At first everything was well with my brother, but now he is having problems,” they said. “His eyes are sensitive to light. He has to wear special glasses when it’s bright. He says he can’t see as well as before, and now he can’t work or drive anymore. His eyes can’t be fixed.”

Advertisement

“You could not PAY ME to mess with my eyes,” wrote another TikTok commenter under another eye clinic’s video about the surgery.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.