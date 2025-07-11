“Maybe it’s just a bad one?”: The McDonald’s Snack Wrap is back, but not everyone thinks it tastes the same as it used to

McDonald’s rereleases the fan-favorite Snack Wrap. Despite its highly anticipated return, some customers say the product isn’t what it used to be.

Why did McDonald’s bring back the Snack Wrap?

McDonald’s originally discontinued the Snack Wrap at many locations in 2016 in an effort to simplify the menu. It was completely phased out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the fast food chain relaunches its Snack Wrap, a chicken tender with cheese and lettuce wrapped in a tortilla, on July 10. According to CNBC, the fast food chain brings the product back due to popular demand and slowing sales.

However, there are key differences between the original Snack Wrap and the relaunch.

The Snack Wraps previously contained Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, which were discontinued in 2020. The new Snack Wraps contain the McCrispy Strips, which have received mixed reviews from customers.

The new wrap also comes in two flavors: spicy and ranch. The Snack Wraps cost $2.99 each.

What do customers think of the relaunch?

Despite widespread excitement for the relaunch, many customers say the Snack Wrap is subpar.

In a review posted on TikTok, Paige (@rawr_its_paige) says the original Snack Wrap was one of her favorites in college. However, she didn’t enjoy the new one.

She takes the first bite and shakes her head, saying, “No.” She mentions that the tortilla seems thicker and that the Snack Wrap includes McDonald’s new McCrispy strips.

“It’s drier than a woman on a date with Donald Trump,” she jokes. “Maybe it’s just a bad one.”

One Redditor on r/nostalgia compared the new Snack Wrap to “school cafeteria food.” Another says the chicken texture reminds them of “rubber.”

In the comments of Paige’s video, other customers share their first impressions of the new Snack Wraps.

“IDK why they are trying to push those awful tenders on us, but all I want is the chicken selects back,” one writes.

“It’s not the same. The chicken is soooo different. It’s a no for me dawg,” another says.

“It’s because they’re not the yummy buttermilk breaded ones. They’re supposed to be a healthier version, and it’s like eating a shoe,” a third adds.

