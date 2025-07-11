Now you can buy the home where Michael Scott held his dinner party on “The Office”

If you’re one of the many people who’ve been stuck in an endless rewatch loop of The Office, you’re more than familiar with the infamous “Dinner Party” episode.

Featured Video

The episode is often regarded as one of, if not the best, in the series, with fans endlessly quoting the episode and referencing moments like the reveal of Michael’s plasma screen TV.

But if you’re the ultimate superfan, you can now own a timeless piece of memorabilia from the episode: the home itself.

Where is the “Dinner Party” house?

The home used for Michael Scott and Jan Levinson’s awkward abode is not located in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but in Reseda, California.

Advertisement

According to Zillow, the house is a condo located at 7303 Bonnie Pl, and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a total floor space of 1,458 square feet. The listing also notes the house’s role in the famous “Dinner Party” episode.

Why was this house selected for the episode? According to director Paul Feig, during an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, the condo was chosen for its “flow” and “openness” — two traits that will soon be available to whoever wants to pay the house’s asking price of $710,000.

Social media reacts

Across social media, users reacted to the news of the home being put up for sale.

Advertisement

Living room looks like a space where you could just stand and watch tv for hours https://t.co/txRIBfUXGC — Garrett St. Laurent (@Ginger_mayne) July 10, 2025

It better come with a $200 plasma tv and candles from Serenity by Jan. https://t.co/WUt4g4tUeJ — Nathan (@nathanistarman) July 10, 2025

This house would be an Air BnB gold mine 😂 https://t.co/2SodFEwl6a pic.twitter.com/7GK3bE9lia — Luke Schulze (@LukeSchulze56) July 10, 2025

Most people simply made jokes, with Reddit threads on the topic filled with inside jokes and references to the episode. However, some people also referenced the idea that such a house would make a good Airbnb for Office fans.

Advertisement

This idea isn’t without precedent. Last year, it was announced that the house from Poltergeist would be turned into an Airbnb themed around the film.

Unfortunately, if you wanted to be the person to own this house, you might already be too late. Newsweek notes that the listing has a “pending sale,” though the realtor is still accepting backup offers in case this sale does not go through.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.